Bassetti sued, 50 doctors against him. His answer

There are 50 doctors from the Covid Early Home Therapies Committee, led by Erich Grimaldiwho have sued the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti “ for having defamed them during the ‘Zona Bianca’ broadcast on Rete4 on January 19, 2022 “. According to the Committee,” Professor Bassetti defined the aforementioned doctors as ‘four boastful gurus, sorcerers and magicians, who treated people with licorice and infusions on the thighs of cold water’ “. Strong words that have indignant the Committee according to which” Bassetti recklessly stated, during the transmission, that ‘indeed they did not cure it as a lot of people died “.

The Genoese professor has always been opposed to home therapies, declaring on several occasions that there was behind them “ Just a big business with no will to cure patients, with therapies even compared to those of sorcerers and braggart “. For this reason a complaint was presented to the Public Prosecutor of Naples and also concerns the deputy Andrea Romano.” Professor Bassetti and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza should only treasure the experiences of volunteer doctors who should be thanked, without delay, given that, in these 2 years, without any profit, they have stolen thousands of Covid patients from certain hospitalization. “, explains Grimaldi.

“ I demand respect – he then continued – for those who have been close to citizens by filling a void in local health, which is why we will be a civil party in order to obtain compensation for all damages resulting from the illicit conduct carried out by Bassetti, who forgets that he was, with Agenas, among the authors of the first home care guidelines that provided for the watchful wait with paracetamol in the first days of symptoms, a therapeutic indication confirmed by a purely political ruling of the Council of State “. Grimaldi also specified that any sums paid as compensation will be donated to charity.

Bassetti’s replica