Bassetti wants a lockdown for No vax: «Out of cinemas and restaurants. Obligation for those who work with the public “

Matteo Bassetti proposes the lockdown for No vax. In an interview released today to The print the head of the Infectious Diseases department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa proposes the obligation of vaccination for those who work in contact with the public and a sort of selective enclosure for those who do not want to get vaccinated: “The problem is that their freedom clashes with that of all and with the health system. If the unvaccinated were 30 million instead of 7 we would have the same situation as last year, full hospitals and closures. For this I would be for the vaccination obligation and to tighten on the Green Pass to keep the unvaccinated out of places of fun ».

For Bassetti, “Italy has now become a tampon factory. The time has come to give the Green pass a squeeze, removing the possibility of tampons to access restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas and stadiums. The same could be done for workplaces, but limiting the certificate to trades in contact with the public for which I would make the vaccination obligation ». The doctor, on the other hand, does not agree with the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who has proposed an extension of the state of emergency: «Your exit seems unhappy, hasty and ungenerous towards the work of General Figliuolo. It seems to me a shouting “Al lupo, al lupo”, while the Italian data are the best in Europe ». And the doctor also sets the threshold of immunity: «Contagion with the Delta variant is a moment. We need to get to at least 90 percent of over 12 vaccinated, then we can ask the remaining 10 to put on their masks and be careful ».

Did you persuade anyone to get vaccinated? “Yes, the key that works is to explain that it is not an experimental vaccine and that it has no long-term effects, because no vaccine has ever had them. And then that we do not get infected anyway, because the ISS data say that in 76 percent of cases it does not happen, in addition to avoiding hospitalization and death ».

