Bassino in the race for victory, out of Goggia and Curtoni – OA Sport

10.35 The Slovenian Ana Bucik is 16th at 3 ″ 17.

10.34 We will have to wait a long time for the next Italians: 42 Pichler, 45 Melesi, 55 Insam, 58 Ghisalberti.

10.33 The Austrian Katharina Truppe is 13th at 2 ″ 04.

10.32 The Swiss sprinter Corinne Suter is 14th at 3 ″ 03: at the moment in giant is very far from the best.

10.31 Elena Curtoni slips and is out. We now hope for some insertion by the young women, otherwise we will have only Bassino and Brignone at the start of the second heat.

10.30 We are optimistic for Marta Bassino in view of the second heat. He skied without attacking, taking care not to make mistakes. If she were to take any more risks, then no results would be precluded.

10.29 The Swiss Wendy Holdener is 13th at 2 ″ 58.

10.26 The first 15. The Swedish Sara Hector took the lead with 0.11 over the French Tessa Worley and 0.34 over the American Mikaela Shiffrin. Fourth Marta Bassino at 0.39, therefore fully in the running for the podium and also for the victory. Petra Vlhova fifth at 0.59, Michelle Gisin sixth at 0.81, Federica Brignone seventh at 0.93. Sofia Goggia went out again today, seeing the general World Cup dream go away. Recall that, after today, the calendar includes 4 slaloms and 2 giants: Mikaela Shiffrin can dig the decisive furrow.

10.25 The Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann is last at 3 ″ 63, but could still qualify.

10.24 Women’s alpine skiing, we must say, rarely (if ever …) produces surprises with bibs from 15 onwards. Sign of the considerable gap between the best and second and third tier athletes. Certainly the show does not benefit from it.

10.23 The Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer is confirmed at yesterday’s levels and is eighth at 1 ″ 10.

10.22 The Slovenian Meta Hrovat is ninth at 1 ″ 24.

10.21 Returning to the blue. Signs of recovery from Marta Bassino, fourth at 0.39 from Hector, but only 5 cents from third position: the Piedmontese skied with a margin, so as not to make a mistake. Federica Brignone, on the other hand, did not convince with too abundant trajectories, however she is still in the running for the podium, even if the gap of 0.93 is important. On the other hand, Sofia Goggia is bad, too ruffled between the wide doors and outside even today.

10.20 The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel is ninth at 1 ″ 29.

10.18 Outside Sofia Goggia, we are not really in the giant from a technical point of view, she makes many mistakes, she gets too easily out of balance. She crashed while facing a curve to the right. Fortunately, nothing was done. But so the overall World Cup is a dream that will quickly evaporate. He was 0.49 behind in the second split.

10.16 Out of Nina O’Brien. Now Sofia Goggia. Staying below the second would be a great result.

10.15 Gasienica-Daniel is eighth at 1 ″ 11. It’s up to the American Nina O’Brien, then Sofia Goggia.

10.13 The Austrian Stephanie Brunner is eighth at 1 ″ 34, ends behind Federica Brignone. Now the Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel with the n.9, Sofia Goggia will have the bib n.11.

10.11 NEW LEADER! Sara Hector leads with 11 cents over Tessa Worley! The Swede is really in great shape!

10.10 Attention to Sara Hector: the Swede is ahead by 10 cents per second detection!

10.09 Federica Brignone is last at 0.82 from Worley. He made no mistakes, but the abundant trajectories with which he took the corners cost him a heavy gap. Even the Aosta Valley did not feel like taking excessive risks.

10.08 BEHIND! Mikaela Shiffrin today is in human version. The American closes second at 23 cents from Tessa Worley, Marta Bassino is third at 0.28. Now Federica Brignone.

10.07 0.04 advantage in the first intermediate, 0.07 per second.

10.06 Michelle Gisin less incisive than yesterday. She is fourth at 0.70 from Worley. Short classification, who knows if Mikaela Shiffrin will kill the race like yesterday… It is the American’s turn.

10.05 Gisin pays 0.36 per second detection.

10.04 Tessa Worley in command with 28 cents on a Marta Bassino who, as we had anticipated, did not take excessive risks. Now Michelle Gisin: the Swiss finished third yesterday: she will have the advantage of the track designed by her coach.

10.04 Worley has a 0.21 lead on second detection.

10.02 Marta Bassino leads with 0.20 on Petra Vlhova. He clearly gave the impression of skiing at 70%, first of all he was careful not to make mistakes: it is normal after two consecutive outings. Now the French Tessa Worley.

10.01 Bassino ahead 2 tenths to the first intermediate, 15 hundredths to the second.

10.01 1’07 ″ 30 the time of Vlhova, the feeling is that we can do better. Very regular track. Now Marta Bassino: she has to redeem herself after yesterday’s exit.

10.00 A mistake for Petra Vlhova in the upper part.

10.00 Race started. Petra Vlhova from Slovakia on the track.

9.57 Even today a splendid sunny day in Courchevel, ideal conditions and an icy track.

9.56 The first to start will be Petra Vlhova, yesterday at the foot of the podium.

9.53 We remember the heavy absences of Lara Gut-Behrami, Alice Robinson and Katharina Liensberger, all positive at Covid.

9.50 The starting bibs of the Italians: 2 Marta Bassino, 6 Federica Brignone, 11 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 42 Karoline Pichler, 45 Roberta Melesi, 55 Vivien Insam, 58 Ilaria Ghisalberti.

9.43 Italy must absolutely turn to cancel a difficult start to the season in giant. Marta Bassino never reached the finish line between Soelden and yesterday’s race; Federica Brignone admitted that she did not feel at ease among the wide doors, crushed by the pressure; the giant is certainly not the specialty of Sofia Goggia and Elena Curtoni, while there is no sign of hope from the young women. It’s not an easy time, but there is time to get back on track for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

9.40 The first heat today was traced by Luis Prenn, coach of Switzerland; the second will be the turn of Paolo De Florian, Italy’s coach.

9.36 Yesterday’s race saw Mikaela Shiffrin prevail with 0.86 over Sara Hector and 1.08 over Michelle Gisin.

Good morning friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE by the second giant from Courchevel (France) valid for the 2021-2022 Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup. On the track called Emile-Allais the canceled race in Killington in November is recovered and, consequently, the pre-Christmas racing program is concluded.

What can we expect from the second race in the French Alps? Obviously Mikaela Shiffrin is looking for an encore after yesterday’s success. The American has literally dominated the scene and will try to win another 100 very heavy points to reiterate to all rivals that this year the Crystal Ball cannot escape her.

Who will try to oppose the Vail native of Colorado? Petra Vlhova after missing yesterday’s podium will try to get back up, with Michelle Gisin and Sara Hector looking for an encore. On the Italian front, however, Marta Bassino will have to cancel her crash in the first heat yesterday, while Federica Brignone paid dearly for an error due to a noticeable sign in the snow. Sofia Goggia also concluded by biting her hands, as she could comfortably finish in the top 10, without the mistake that cost her off the track. Among our standard bearers we will also see Elena Curtoni, Roberta Melesi, Ilaria Ghisalberti, Karoline Pichler and Vivien Insam at the starting gate.

The first heat of the second giant of Courchevel will start at 10.00, while the second will start at 13.00. OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the race, so as not to miss even a second of the show of the White Circus for women in the last test before Christmas.

Photo: Lapresse