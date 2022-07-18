Bastianes new song

The new single from this young national band is accompanied by its official video, which is already available on all digital platforms from Friday, July 15.

In search of constant evolution, after two years of silence accompanied by learning, Bastianes returns and this time with the release of his new single: “Mágicas”. “I looked for the real, the spontaneous and something that makes me remember situations or experiences every time I have to sing it,” says frontman Seba González.

With this new song, the band explores sounds influenced by pop, punk, trap and rock, which can represent the musical experiences of all the people who went through the composition and production process.

Musically it is a call to change and experimentation. Lyrically it is linked to spontaneity, transparency and visually to the confluence of all the previous concepts.

“I did not seek to enclose an idea or a message lyrically, rather I let myself be carried away by how the song was flowing through the different moods within it and what they transmitted to me,” adds Seba.

The single was produced by Robin Müller, who is an important part of the change and opening to new sounds of the band. Seba González contributed the main voice and some guitars. While Bruno Méndez recorded the bass lines, synthesizers and guitars. In addition, Marcelo Soler joined on drums, voices and production arrangements. The song was mixed and mastered by Nicolás Melgarejo, at Lobo Recording Studios.

Meanwhile, the official video was directed by Walt Hermosa, who gives it a slightly more concrete sense, as well as abstract, of interiority and reflection, going through somewhat confusing situations, between mirrors, mannequins, people, until reaching the outcome That is left to the discretion of the viewers.

“Visually we seek not to romanticize the song. We rewrote the script 4 times, looking for concepts, scenes or situations that end up giving it a different meaning and away from the classic, another perspective of interpreting the lyrics. We tried not to put together a story, but in the process it was narrated naturally”, insists Seba.

The executive production was in charge of 4K Music, Sol Figueredo was in charge of the artistic direction and Pablo Delgado of photography and video editing.