Bastion Receives Surprise Nerf in Overwatch 2 in September 21 Hotfix Patch

A surprise Overwatch 2 hotfix patch was added on September 21 that targets the meta-dominant Omnic DPS hero, Bastion.

Bastion has been tearing up the Overwatch rankings and pro play for a few weeks now thanks to a series of upgrades that increased his survivability and damage to start Season 6.

Even though the hero received some nerfs in the mid-season update in an attempt to reduce some of his damage capabilities, he remains a staple heading into the 2023 OWL playoffs.

Now, in an unexpected overhaul, the developers have once again targeted Bastion, this time adjusting one of the buffs he received to his Reconfiguration self-heal that made him too powerful against dives.

On September 21, Overwatch 2 had a small update that only made adjustments to Bastion. The patch notes indicate that Bastion’s Reconfigure skill will no longer restore armor when transforming.

Previously, transforming into Configuration Assault repaired 50 armor, making Bastion much tankier and able to take more punishment.

Snow storm Bastion has been nerfed in a surprise patch.

“Bastion’s self-healing during the transformation was doubly effective thanks to the way the Ironclad passive combined with the armor’s damage reduction, making him overly capable of surviving ganks and dives,” the developers explained.

Since Bastion is now much more vulnerable during his transformation, this should create windows for teams to target him while also making players using the Omnic hero think twice before using the ability.

Unfortunately for Bastion mains, this could be the end of the hero’s meta, but we’ll have to see how the developers address game balance heading into Season 7.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 is set to arrive with a Sombra rework and a Roadhog revamp midway through, so the meta will surely see a shake-up with new abilities added to the game.