Bastoni: “Derby, I hope Calha will repeat itself. Me in Milan? Not even 0.1% chance “

The Nerazzurri defender to DAZN: “I’m lucky enough to live every match with peace of mind, I think that’s my strength.”

The protagonist of a double interview with Davide Calabria, Alessandro Sticks explained to DAZN what does the Milan derby. Here are the words of the Nerazzurri central:

Let’s start from afar, who did you see the first derby with?

“Fortunately, I watched the games with my dad who is an Interista and therefore there were no great discussions. One of my brothers is a Romanista, deeply in love with Totti: he has never been a ‘rival’. The other hates football, so much It’s true that he only came once to see me play, when I was at Atalanta: he never set foot at San Siro. “

An image that comes to your mind when you think about the derby?

“Zanetti’s ride in the 90th minute, when everyone jumped taking a corner kick (2012 ed). I’m lucky enough to experience him as vice president, I feel like saying he is a symbol”.

“I am lucky enough to live every game with peace of mind, I always try to concentrate and think about what I have to do on the pitch: I think this is my strength. I’m not upset, I know how to manage emotions well. I have no rituals, other than that. to kiss the shin guards where there are the images of my partner and my brothers. My tattoo artist, an avid AC Milan fan, has been saying to me for a month ‘congratulations for the victory in the derby’. The first one I played is that of the 3- 0, then I have experienced some on the bench and it has always gone well. We hope to repeat this Saturday with some more fans at the stadium. “

The goal of Calhanoglu’s ex in the first leg.

“I remember the whistles, they almost bothered the head: there was an incredible chaos. You could feel the tension because it was an important penalty that allowed us to unlock the result. Let’s hope we can repeat it.”

“I would say absolutely not, then they are choices. As far as I’m concerned, there is not even a 0.1% chance that I will make this choice”.

In case of a penalty, who would you entrust the execution to?

The specific weight of the derby.

“Surely it is essential not to lose points with the small ones to have the treasure in head-to-head matches that can end in any way. There is a group missing, it’s early; last year we weren’t even at the top and in the end we won by ten points. . Obviously it will be important not to lose “.

How heavy is it to hear from the San Siro audience?

“There was the fear of having 5000 people, who are dispersed at San Siro and therefore means not having them. With 50% it is a good advantage, we hope to make the most of it. Once I was in the second ring to see Inter-Roma, Unfortunately we lost. Having a stadium would be an advantage and a signal because you would tell your opponents that it is not easy to come to Inter. San Siro is an incredible icon, we are penalized by playing on that ground. “

“I haven’t realized it yet, it’s a special thing: I’m getting into the optics”.