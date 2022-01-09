Bastoni gives the derby to Thiago Motta

A goal from the former Novara is enough to break Sheva, still lacking in championship victories

The Ligurian derby, valid for the 21st day of Serie A, wins it Spice, who passes 1-0 on the Genoa field. Guests ahead at 14 ‘thanks to the unstoppable low shot of Sticks, which closes a triangle with Major and Green. Vasquez saves the rossoblùs with an intervention on the line on Verde; the latter does not find the door in the second half, but the men of Thiago Motta however, they bring home three very precious points. Shevchenko remains second to last.

THE MATCH

For the first time, Spezia crushes Marassi and wins a very important victory against Genoa in terms of salvation. Thiago Motta beats a great former love of his, for the second consecutive away success after the one in Naples before Christmas. After 15 minutes of general study, here comes the guest advantage: a long ball from Maggiore for Verde, dry dribbling on the left and support on the spot for Bastoni, good at entering and placing first in the corner with an unstoppable low shot. The formation of Thiago Motta raises the pressure after gaining courage with the advantage and almost doubling in the 23 ‘: Sirigu smanaccia the header of Maggiore, the ball reaches Green who kicks with a sure shot but finds the intervention of Vasquez on the goal line. At 35 ‘, Manaj’s turn and left hissing alongside Sirigu’s goal post. Three changes for Genoa at half-time, but Shevchenko’s team struggles to take off. Right kicks Erlic out and gets free for the right, but the shot is weak and comes comfortably in Provedel’s arms. Sirigu deflects a big left from Bastoni’s distance for a corner, while Verde returns to the left but kicks with too much energy and the shot is lost widely over the crossbar. Substitute Hefti was free in the 73rd minute, but his right-footed volley was barely lost on the bottom. At 90 ‘, last chance for the 1-1: Destro sensationally kicks in the corner from an excellent position. La Spezia flies to 19 points; +6 on the relegation zone. Sheva does not unlock the zero in the “league wins” box under her management; Genoa remains penultimate in the standings at 12 and is increasingly in crisis.

REPORT CARDS

Hefti 6.5 – He takes the place of Bani in the interval and lights up the game in the 73rd minute with a conclusion that is not worth the 1-1 for a few centimeters.

Vasquez 6 – Save on the goal line a 0-2 goal that seemed made for Spezia by now: the hosts remain in the game, but still come out beaten.

Right 5.5 – Decidedly not very active in the offensive zone, the former Bologna also gets a yellow card at the start of the match. It almost never becomes dangerous, except in the final.

Sticks 7 – The Juventus midfielder, served in tow by Verde, makes no mistake and with a low shot he stabs Sirigu. He is the author of the La Spezia winning goal.

Greater than 6.5 – His game change for Green is perfect and gives rise to the action of 0-1; the 23-year-old midfielder then engages Sirigu with a header.

Manaj 6 – A bit imprecise in the first half final on Gyasi’s assist from the ground. His performance could have been better.

THE TABLE

GENOA-SPEZIA 0-1

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu 6.5; Ostigard 5.5, Bani 6 (1 ‘st Hefti 6.5), Vasquez 6; Cambiaso 5.5 (1 ‘st Pandev 6), Melegoni 5.5 (1’ st Rovella 6), Badelj 6 (35 ‘st Portanova sv), Sturaro 5.5, Fares 5.5; Ekuban 5.5 (26 ‘st Caicedo 6), Right 5.5. Available: Biraschi, Cassata, Ghiglione, Hernani, Masiello, Semper, Vanheusden. All .: Shevchenko 5.5

Spice (3-5-2): Provedel 6; Amian 6.5, Erlic 6, Nikolaou 5.5; Gyasi 6, Maggiore 6.5 (40 ‘st Kovalenko sv), Kiwior 6, Bastoni 7, Reca 6; Green 6.5 (44 ‘st Ferrer sv), Manaj 6 (33’ st Nzola 6). Available: Zoet, Bourabia, Sala, Hristov, Antiste, Sher, Zovko, Strelec, Bertola. Coach: Thiago Motta 6

Referee: Guide

Markers: 14 ‘Sticks (S)

Ammonites: Ekuban (G), Destro (G), Vasquez (G), Manaj (S), Maggiore (S), Amian (S)

THE STATISTICS OF GENOA-SPEZIA

Genoa have lost the last two Serie A derbies against Ligurian teams, after being unbeaten in the previous six (3W, 3N).

Spezia have won the first of the four derbies played so far in Serie A at the Ferraris: one draw and two defeats in the previous three.

Spezia have won two of the last three league games (1P): as many as in the previous 14 Serie A (3N, 9P).

Genoa have not scored in five of their last six Serie A home games: as many as in the previous 44 home games in the competition.

All three goals scored by Simone Bastoni in this league have come away: the most recent last September against Venezia.

Only Philipp Lienhart (4) has scored more goals than Simone Bastoni (3) away between defenders of the five major European leagues.

Serie A debut for Leo Ostigard: he is the first Norwegian player to play for Genoa in the greatest tournament in the era of three points to win (1994/95).

Only Empoli (10) have conceded more goals than Genoa (eight) in the first quarter of an hour of play in this Serie A.

Goran Pandev has joined Andrea Pirlo in 19th place in the ranking of the most present players in the history of Serie A: both 493 games.

Since his Serie A debut (2003/04), only Souleymane Camara (192) has entered the current game more times than Goran Pandev (172) in the five major European leagues.

La Spezia made 10 shots in the first half; in the two seasons of Serie A, only once did the Ligurians count more at the end of the first 45 minutes of play of a match of the top tournament: 12, in May 2021, against Roma.