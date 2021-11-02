Bataclan: Abdeslam, my ‘simple life’ before attacks – Last Hour

(ANSA) – PARIS, 02 NOV – “I was a kind, calm, helpful type”: speaking today at the Parisian maxi-trial on the November 13 attacks, the main accused, Salah Abdeslam, presented himself as a simple person, with quite banal, “imbued with Western values”; before its radicalization and the attacks that caused 130 deaths. The special assize court examines the personalities of the 14 defendants present this week.



Abdeslam, 32, the only survivor of the terrorist commandos was the first of them. A delicate exercise. In fact, it is a question of talking about his life without “going over the bottom” of the dossier, a question that will be raised next year, in 2022. Full beard, shaved head, gray vest and beige shirt, Abdeslam succinctly describes a childhood ” very simple “and happy, the son of Moroccan immigrants in Molenbeek, in the urban area of ​​Brussels. Father tram driver, housewife mother, the fourth of five siblings, says he “went to public school in Belgium, I was imbued with Western values, I lived as you taught me to live in the West”.



Since the start of the trial, the one who presented himself as an “Islamic State fighter” has taken the floor several times to justify the attacks or criticize his conditions of detention. (HANDLE).

