Bataclan attack, surgeon is auctioning the X-ray of a survivor on the web. Her: “Contempt for a commercial gesture”

A woman French survived in 2015 toattack on the Bataclan remained “shockedAfter discovering that on the web he was in sale a radiography of his injury. To put the photo up for auction on the site OpenSea it was the same Parisian surgeon who operated on it after the terrorist attack. The woman’s lawyer told theAgence France press (Afp), reporting the “contempt“For” the gesture commercial” of the doctor.

In fact, the image showed theforearm of the woman with a bullet from Kalashnikov stuck close to the bone and was being offered for sale as a Non fungible token (Nft), the last frontier of digital art. In the description, the doctor specified that he was the “Creator” and the “owner” from the radiography and to have operated on the young woman patient, specifying “that she lost the boy in the assault “. But, he said, he didn’t do it for the money. Contacted by Mediapartthe doctor stated that he used the “crypto-art“With” a purpose pedagogical, to interest people “.

According to the lawyer, the surgeon in question, Emmanuel Masmejean, he also contacted the woman, but did not improve the situation. The lawyer said that the surgeon “does not seem to have realized the extent of his action since yesterday he did not hesitate to contact the victim for justify yourself without however showing the slightest regret, nor any empathy in his regards”.

Masmejean operates in the known hospital Parisian Georges-Pompidou, who from managers to colleagues has shown compact in blaming the gesture, declaring that they will bring the doctor to justice. The general manager of the Hospitals of Paris, Martin Hirsch announced that the National Council ofOrder of doctors will take care of the affair. On Twitter Hirsch, expressed “indignation” at an act of “exceptional severity”: “It’s a behavior unworthy and it clashes with our conception of public service ”.

The doctor asked neither the hospital nor the patient for any authorization and of this it is said “Repentant”: “From a point of view ethical – he said – I also asked myself the question. If you want me to say it was a mistake, maybe it was. And he cost me some money, it was absolutely stupid! ”. Second Mediapartthe x-ray was for sale for $ 2,776equal to 2,450 eurosand was presented on the surgeon’s profile with the words “Bataclan terrorist attack – November 13, 2015 – Paris, France“. The price has been taken away, but the radiography remains visible.