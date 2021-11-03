World

Bataclan trial, Salah Abdeslam in the courtroom: “I was kind before the attacks”

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

The man described himself as a simple person of 32 years, with a fairly banal path, “impregnated with Western values”, before its radicalization and the massacre which caused 130 deaths. That day ten suicide bombers attacked in the same hours the Bataclan theater, the Stade de France, where a friendly match between France and Germany was being played, and some bistros in the 10th and 11th arrondissements.

With a thick beard, shaved head, gray vest and beige shirt, Abdeslam also speaks of a “very simple” and happy childhood, the son of Moroccan immigrants in Molenbeek, in the city of Brussels. Father tram driver, housewife mother, the fourth of five siblings, says he “went to public school in Belgium, I lived as you taught me to live in the West”. Since the start of the trial, the one who presented himself as an “Islamic State fighter” has taken the floor several times to justify the attacks or criticize his conditions of detention.

The court is putting in place a delicate exercise: talking about his life without “going over the bottom” of the dossier, an issue that will be dealt with next year, in 2022.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid: Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists from 60 countries – Last Hour

2 days ago

Tokyo, terror in the subway: disguised as the Joker stabbing 17 passengers

2 days ago

Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days – Last Hour

2 days ago

Cop26, Johnson closes the leaders’ summit: “Good result but not enough”. Biden: “Xi made a big mistake not to come”

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button