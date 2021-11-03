Bataclan trial, Salah Abdeslam in the courtroom: “I was kind before the attacks”

The man described himself as a simple person of 32 years, with a fairly banal path, “impregnated with Western values”, before its radicalization and the massacre which caused 130 deaths. That day ten suicide bombers attacked in the same hours the Bataclan theater, the Stade de France, where a friendly match between France and Germany was being played, and some bistros in the 10th and 11th arrondissements.

With a thick beard, shaved head, gray vest and beige shirt, Abdeslam also speaks of a “very simple” and happy childhood, the son of Moroccan immigrants in Molenbeek, in the city of Brussels. Father tram driver, housewife mother, the fourth of five siblings, says he “went to public school in Belgium, I lived as you taught me to live in the West”. Since the start of the trial, the one who presented himself as an “Islamic State fighter” has taken the floor several times to justify the attacks or criticize his conditions of detention.

The court is putting in place a delicate exercise: talking about his life without “going over the bottom” of the dossier, an issue that will be dealt with next year, in 2022.