Batalha: “In Brazil there are many different voices, but also a lot of noise”

This content was published on July 31, 2022 – 09:10

Cristina de la Rosa Garcia

Barcelona (Spain), Jul 31 (EFE).- As she did in her first novel, “The invisible life of Eurídice Gusmão”, the Brazilian writer Martha Batalha captures the essence of Rio de Janeiro where she grew up in her new work, ” A castle in Ipanema”, where he brings together the “many different voices” and the “noise” that coexist in his country.

In an interview with EFE, Batalha (Recife, Brazil, 1973) confesses that she is fascinated by “the family relationships that build societies” and by the way in which “we remember and do not remember history”, especially that of her country, Brazil, theme on which “A castle in Ipanema” (Seix Barral) revolves.

The novel begins in 1968 because that was the year in which the military coup of 1964 hardened, and goes back and forth in the history of the country and in the family history of the characters to offer a portrait of “a conservative society in full modernity “, as defined by the author.

About his country, which he left decades ago to raise a family in the United States, Batalha affirms that “there are many new voices, of black people, of women”, although there is also “a lot of noise”, he laments, in relation to the uncertainty surrounding the national elections in October: “the feeling is that anything can happen, and that Bolsonaro will do whatever it takes to stay in power”.

Thus, “A castle in Ipanema”, translated from the Portuguese by the winner of a Giovanni Pontiero, Rosa Martínez-Alfaro, collects the singular voices, the noise, the dictatorship, the beach, the years of free love and the first favelas of the second half of the 20th century in Brazil, a historical setting that continues to inspire Batalha.

WRITE ABOUT THE PAST TO UNDERSTAND THE PRESENT

The author confesses that she couldn’t stop writing after this book, and that she has already finished a third, “Alvorada”, about “a frustrated reporter and a woman with a painful past” also at the end of the 20th century in Rio, like the author advances to EFE.

“I write about the past to understand the present”; That is why, says Batalha, he writes about Rio, “a microcosm of Brazil, a pot where everything mixes”, as in Ipanema: women, men, soldiers, tortured students, repressed homosexuals and frustrated housewives.

After years of Catholic school and university, the author worked as a crime journalist in Rio, discovering a part of the city that the middle class had censored her, as she explains, and that is reflected in the way Batalha’s works they bring out the everyday: “When my readers in Brazil identify with the families I write about, I have succeeded.”

With a third novel finished, Batalha affirms that only now does he feel that he is beginning to have a literary career: “Men are better at pretending security (‘Fake it until you make it’, they say in English)”.

“I write because I realized that I was going to die”, as everyone ends up dying, but Martha Batalha had this revelation when she turned thirty and, therefore, she knew that she could not continue postponing the dream of literature and published ” The Secret Life of Eurídice Gusmão” (2015), whose film adaptation opted for the Oscar for Brazil.

A NEW MAGICAL REALISM

On his literary influences, Batalha lists Latin American and American men and women: Machado de Assis, Chico Buarque, Grace Paley, Alice Munro, Rubem Braga and, of course, the author of his favorite book, “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, Gabriel García Marquez.

An almost magical castle, voices that speak to the character, a past that always comes back, families and destinies that intertwine… Batalha’s style has been described as a new “magical realism”, but she avoids this label: “It’s easy to think of Ipanema as a paradisiacal and distant place, but that is our way of remembering the past, as if it were fiction”.

Batalha acknowledges that his literary references are very undisciplined, citing Haruki Murakami, William Faulkner and Clarice Lispector, but also some dialogue from the Indiana Jones movies.

Although the author affirms that life in California makes her more and more American, she has not stopped thinking in Portuguese, nor has she stopped writing portraits of her native Brazil.

In this way, “A castle in Ipanema” brings together the voices of the past to break with the noise of the present and, as Martha Batalha summarizes, now it is “as if everyone had realized that they have a voice and could not stop to speak”. EFE

cdg/hm/mcm/ajs/amg

(Photo)

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA