Batgirl And 11 Other Nearly Finished Movies That Never Were Released

The cancellation of the premiere of Batgirl with the film already finished is not the first case in Hollywood, although it is one of the most recent

The New York Post advanced the news that Warner Bros. will not premiere batgirl in hbo max nor in cinemas, archiving it definitively. The film, starring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine, she would have counted on the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton What Batman Y brendan fraser as the villain Firefly.

But Batgirl is not the only film that has been left unreleased. Although it is not usual studios cancel projects nearing completion, it’s not unheard of precisely. In fact, many other movies remain unreleased to this day, becoming anomalies in a business notorious for trying to squeeze every penny out of your investments.

Some deserved to fade into the darkness of the unreleased movies, either because of its low quality, theme or context, and others were simply unlucky. Whatever the reason, it is clear that there is a far worse fate than development hell, that of unreleased movies. Below we bring you a few, some of which have found solace in distribution in home media or ended up sneaking into some hidden corner of the Internet.

Movies that were never released

Batgirl (2022)

The most recent entry on this list and perhaps the most surprising of the films made and never released. The news that the last film of the DCEUalmost finished, has been completely removed from the list of premieres of Warner Bros. With a cost of 90 million dollars, production problems due to COVID and unfavorable projections in June, it seems that we will not see the first solo film of batgirlneither in theaters nor in the version originally planned for hbo max.

Scooby! Holiday Haunted (2022)

Perhaps it made less noise, but another movie was shelved along with Batgirl. We are talking about Scooby! Holiday Hauntinga sequel to Scooby! 2020. Although the film was not technically complete, the animation was finished, and the director Michael Kurinski he said they were in the “final stretch” to complete it. The producer and screenwriter Tony Cervone confirmed the news on Instagram, also stressing that the film was largely finished.

The Primevals (2022)

The live action scenes and most of the stop motion effects were filmed in 1994, but its director, David Allen, passed away from cancer in 1999. The studio that was making this film was also in financial trouble, so they had to keep putting off the production of the film until they ran out of money and had to shelve it. In 2019, after an online fundraising campaign, the original effects artist Chris Endcott he returned to complete the remaining stop motion sequences. Charles Bandof Full Moon Featuresis trying to put together a cut of the film for its release.

Tremors (2018)

A television reboot of the cult classic tremors, in which a small town is gripped by fear of the gigantic underground worms that live under their feet. Directed by Vincent Natale (Cube), had kevin bacon, Fred Ward, Hunter Parrish Y PJ Byrne in your distribution.

Cyborg Nemesis: The Dark Rift (2016)

Director albert pyun confirmed in February 2016 that he was retiring completely from movies due to dementia, stating that the disease had taken control of his life. She also stated that the film Cyborg Nemesis: The Dark Rift it would not be completed or released. The film was shot in its entirety, but the effects cut, cut and audio remain unfinished.

Interstellar Civil War (2016)

Like the previous film on the list, this is also another feature film that the director albert pyun it never quite finished. It was screened in Milwaukee at the festival Twisted Dreamsbut never received the limited release Pyun had initially promised.

Empires of the Deep (2010)

Inspired by the success of AvatarIn 2010, China launched the largest film production in its history (130 million dollars). After what Monica Bellucci would (wisely) abandon the project, Olga Kurylenko entered the scene to star in this sexy mermaid adventure.

The film went through four directors and only earned itself an ever-increasing budget and a teaser trailer that looks partly like an episode of The Legendary Adventures of Herculespartly a discard of Ray Harryhausen and partly a horrible game of psone. The film remains unreleased, and latest reports claim that much of the cast and crew are still waiting to be paid.

The Magic 7 (2009)

Magic 7 is an animated television film written and directed by roger holzberg. It focuses on the adventures of two boys and a dragon who fight against the archenemies of Earth. Initially it was planned that the Earth day (April 22) in 1997, but was postponed. Following subsequent plans for a 2005 release, the film was again put on hold.

Production on the film began in 1990 and has been delayed three times. Pulse Entertainment and Distributionunder the direction of the CEO ron layton, purchased the rights to The Magic 7 in 1995 with the intention of fully producing the animation. However, insufficient funds were raised and the project ended up shelved until the early 2000s, when interest in it was revived. Since then he has fallen back into oblivion.

Alien Love Triangle (2008)

It was originally going to be one of three 30-minute short films that Miramax showed together as a sci-fi/horror/comedy feature film. This segment was to be written and directed by Kevin Smith. The project was canceled when the other two segments, mimic and Impostorbecame their own feature films.

This short film was finally released in the UK in February 2008, as the last film shown in the smallest cinema in Wales: The Charrette, a converted 23-seater railway carriage situated in a back garden in Swansea. The cinema was supposed to close in November 2007, but remained open especially for the event after the location’s situation caught the attention of the film critic Mark Kermodewhich organized the special screening as a memorable farewell.

Sorcerers (1998)

Sorcerers is an unfinished animated fantasy film directed by albert pyunwhich would have combined flesh and blood actors with CGI backgrounds and characters in a story inspired by The Three Musketeers of Alexandre Dumas. Parts of the film were shot in 1997 and were originally scheduled for release in 1998, but to this day it remains unfinished.

Press Pounders (1988)

The film, which was originally shot in 1987/88, was unfortunately caught up in the financial disputes that followed the bankruptcy of Empire Pictures. The film has since been shelved, although it was screened once on August 11, 2012, at the Flashback Weekend Horror Convention from Chicago. The film has three 30-minute segments, two of which (The Evil Clergyman Y Trancers: City of Lost Angels) can be purchased separately on DVD, The Last Segment, a sequel to dungeon masteris not currently available.

The Fantastic Four (1994)

the catastrophe of Fantastic four 2015 wasn’t the first film to be rushed in an attempt to retain the rights to America’s oldest superhero team. Marvel. Faced with the possibility of losing control of the property, the German producer Bernd Eichinger hired Hollywood independent film legend Roger Corman to create a movie with a budget of one million dollars.

A trailer was released and the film was shown at the comic-con, but for reasons that are still unclear, the film was never released. Eichinger stuck it out and ended up producing the 2005 “proper” film and its sequel, while Corman’s elusive (and notoriously crappy) film became something of a legend, eventually spawning a documentary called doomed! And possibly not the worst movie of the 4F never done. Although it was never officially released, you can see it here.