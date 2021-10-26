Batgirl, Brendan Fraser blew the role of Firefly from Sylvester Stallone!

The pieces of the Batgirl puzzle are slowly being put together for the DC movie destined for HBO Max. In the past few hours, the name of the actor who will play the villain Firefly has been announced: Brendan Fraser. The Mummy star was cast for a very important role that was about to be assigned to another actor.

And this is not just any actor. According to a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, the role of Firefly was almost assigned to Sylvester Stallone. However, things ‘no longer worked’.

Stallone is no stranger to the world of cinecomic blockbusters, as he voiced King Shark in The Suicide Squad and played Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Stallone’s pairing with Firefly will amaze many fans, although most seem enthusiastic about Brendan Fraser’s choice.

The actor will join Leslie Grace (Batgirl), JK Simmons (Commissioner Gordon) and Jacob Scipio in an as yet unknown role. The project will be directed by the directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, written by Christina Hodson.

After difficult years away from the big cinema, Brendan Fraser is lately returning to work in mainstream projects and expected by the general public.

Fraser was moved a few months ago by talking about his fans in a video that then went viral on TikTok.