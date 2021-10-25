Batgirl: Brendan Fraser will be the villain of the film!

The film of Batgirl just made a major addition to the cast!

Deadline reports that Brendan Fraser will join Leslie Grace in the cast of Batgirl, awaited next film by Warner Bros and DC Films! Although not yet confirmed, sources report that Fraser will play the supervillain Firefly. Jacob Scipione also recently joined the cast, while Leslie Grace will be the new face of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. The directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are at the helm of the new project, which will be released on the HBO Max streaming platform, one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson wrote the script.

Plot details are hidden, but it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version of the DC heroine. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane.

Fraser, the former star of The Mummy, had a personal and professional resurgence in 2021, which began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film, The Whale. After finishing production on the film, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his highly anticipated next film Killers of the Flower Moon, with actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the cast. It has also recently been seen in No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh.

