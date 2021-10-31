Batgirl, Brendan Fraser’s Firefly has already debuted in the DCEU thanks to Batman v Superman?

Brendan Frase will play Firefly in Batgirl, DC Films’ new cinecomic currently in production as an exclusive to the HBO Max on-demand streaming service, but not everyone knows that the villain made his debut in the DCEU thanks to Zack Snyder’s Batman vs Superman.

Although the film with Leslie Grace will introduce the villain for the first time on the big screen, the prequel comic of Batman v Superman showed Firefly trying to destroy a building before being arrested by Batman himself, in a scene set several years before the events of the film. As established by Snyder’s film, the Dark Knight has been operating for twenty years in Gotham, and during his ‘career’ he met several criminals before facing Superman and Lex Luthor: what makes Firefly’s imminent appearance in interesting Batgirl, therefore, it is the possible connection with the same Batman v Superman, considering that the comic made the appearance of the villain in the DCEU canonical.

After all, we remember, Batgirl will include the presence of Batman, even if the directors of the film, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, have not revealed who will play him, whether Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck: All three actors will play the Dark Knight next year, with Robert Pattinson making his debut in The Batman by Matt Reeves and Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton who will instead return in The Flash by Andy Muschietti.

