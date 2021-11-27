Batgirl: JK Simmons is thrilled to be returning as Commissioner Gordon

After a brief appearance in Justice League, the actor JK Simmons, who has been entrusted with the role of Commissioner Gordon, he said he was excited about the idea of ​​being able to return to that part in the next film on Batgirl.

When Warner Bros. called the actor back to ask him to return as Commissioner Gordon for the Batgirl movie HBO Max, JK Simmons was flabbergasted. After playing him in the movie Justice League of 2017 of Joss Whedon, and obviously also present in the Snyder’s Cut released in 2021, so JK Simmons will also return to his role in the Batgirl solo film.

In Snyder’s Cut, Simmons had a slightly larger role than Whedon’s version of the Justice League movie, meeting some members of the newly formed group of heroes on the roof of the police station. Gotham City. Jim Gordon was also supposed to return on the occasion of the film on the Batman from Ben Affleck, a project that was later canceled by Warner Bros. due to the health problems of the actor he played Bruce Wayne and the dark Knight. After the cancellation of this film it was feared that we would no longer see JK Simmons’ Jim Gordon in the DC Extended Universe. You can recover the movies Batman V Superman And Justice League, both the Joss Whedon version and the Snyder’s Cut, on Amazon.

This is the statement that JK Simmons made during an interview with Happy Sad Confused Podcast.

I was completely blown away when they came back to me to ask me to go back to playing Commissioner Gordon for a much more important role. I can not wait. I think I will soon get in touch with Leslie Grace and the directors of the film to start talking about it and to organize the first small shots. They will start very soon and I think I will be jumping on board in January, in Glasgow, which is a great place just because it is so gothic. I am thrilled to be able to return as Jim Gordon. I talked a lot with the guys to understand how to best represent him. It will be very interesting to introduce the Batgirl character and develop Commissioner Gordon even better.

It was confirmed recently that the actor Brendan Fraser will have a role in the solo film Batgirl, whose protagonist will be played by the actress Leslie Grace. Directed by Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah on the script of Christina Hodson, the film will arrive exclusively on HBO Max.