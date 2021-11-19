Batgirl: shooting of the HBO movie Max very soon

The co-director of Batgirl, Adil El Arbi, anticipated that filming on the film will begin shortly. Arbi, together with his co-director colleague Bilall Fallah, he recently directed Bad Boys For Life, which performed extremely well for a film released in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple are also working on a Marvel project for Disney +, but on the launch pad in their future is Batgirl, written by Christina Hodson, and due out in 2022, exclusively for HBO Max (imagine Sky, from us).

Earlier this year, it was announced that Leslie Grace will interpret Batgirl. His previous film role was in the WB adaptation of In the Heights, critically acclaimed. While the plot of Batgirl is still hidden, the film will see JK Simmons returns in the role of Commissioner Gordon, last seen in Justice League from Zack Snyder. It is also rumored that the film will see Batman return, but it is not known if that will be Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton or another actor, while excluding himself Robert Pattinson. Jacob Scipio participates in the film in an undisclosed role e Brendan Fraser plays the villain Garfield Lynns, also known as Firefly.

The co-director Adil El Arbi anticipated the start of filming for the film in a recent Instagram story:

Batgirl had to be directed by Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers And Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as the theatrical version of Justice League. However, in 2018, the director decided to abandon the project, admitting that he was unable to “decrypt the story”.