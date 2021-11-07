Batgirl: Sylvester Stallone was about to be cast as the movie’s villain

Sylvester Stallone was supposed to play the Batgirl villain according to The Hollywood Reporter, to play the role of Carmine Falcone.

Just yesterday Brendan Fraser was announced as the villain of the film dedicated to Batgirl, but, according to some latest rumors, the part had to be assigned to Sylvester Stallone. It seems that the production of the film initially involved Sly as the villain, but things did not go that way.

It was also revealed that Sylvester Stallone should have played in Batgirl not the role of Firefly who is supposed to be the enemy of the superheroine in the feature film, but that of Carmine Falcone, the boss of the Gotham City mafia. But everything is in the making with what will be the first DC Comics feature to be launched on HBO Max.

The film’s protagonist will be Leslie Grace, while other cast members will be Jacob Scipio and JK Simmons who will play Commissioner Gordon. Batgirl has found its directors, who will be Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have already made Bad Boys for Life, and who will make the TV series dedicated to Ms Marvel.

The feature will be released on HBO Max. Writing the Batgirl film will be Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson. While Cruella’s producer Kristin Burr will work on producing the project.



