Batgirl, Sylvester Stallone was offered the role of Firefly in the HBO movie Max

Before it went to Brendan Fraser, it was Sylvester Stallone who was cast as the villain Firefly in the HBO-produced Batgirl Max.

The film of Batgirl recently found the actor who will play the role of Firefly, but apparently in the beginning it should have been Sylvester Stallone to bring the villain DC.

In recent days it was announced the casting of Brendan Fraser in the cinecomic DC Batgirl directed for HBO Max by the directors of Bad Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and which will star Leslie Grace of In The Heights – Dreaming in New York.

According to the first reports it was not clear which specific role the Doom Patrol actor should have played, other than that it would have been a villain. However, confirmation soon came that it was Firefly, “resentful ex-firefighter“according to what leaked in the past from the first information on casting, thus giving the character a backstory similar to that obtained in the tv series of The CW Arrow.

But according to the Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, the part of Firefly was previously offered to another actor we’ve already seen as a DC character: Sylvester Stallone.

Apparently, however, the actor of The Suicide Squad [dove prestava la voce a Nanaue a.k.a. King Shark] failed to agree with the Batgirl production (reasons not specified), and the role was later offered to Fraser.

Batgirl currently in development for the HBO Max streaming platform, which will arrive in 2022.