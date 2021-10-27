News

Batgirl, Sylvester Stallone was supposed to be the villain instead of Brendan Fraser

Just yesterday we learned that Brendan Fraser has officially joined the cast of Batgirl, the new DC cinecomic coming out on HBO Max next year. The former star de The Mummy, according to reports, he will play the villain Firefly, an arsonist who carries out his crimes using fire, weapons and explosives. A few hours after the news, it is The Hollywood Reporter who reveals that the role of the antagonist was initially intended for another actor: Sylvester Stallone.

According to a post from Borys Kit’s THR, Stallone was supposed to play the Mafia boss Carmine Falcone, but things did not go the right way. “The part was initially offered to Sylvester Stallone, but things didn’t work out ”. From there, the idea of ​​focusing on another villain / actor.

If things had gone smoothly, for Stallone it would have been the second official engagement with DC, after having seen (or rather, heard) as King Shark in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. Also worth mentioning is the brief appearance of Stallone in another cinecomic, this time at Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in the role of Starhawk, the leader of the Ravagers faction.

Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah, from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, The Flash). Although there is no official information on the plot of the film, JK Simmons is in negotiations por return as Commissioner James Gordon, a role held in both versions of Justice League. Simmons casting discussions may indicate that Batgirl is somewhat related to the Snyderverse and Batman’s version of Ben Affleck.


