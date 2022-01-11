Batgirl: The return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and other key characters pictured from the set

The return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and other key characters from the DC universe in photos from the Batgirl set, in the works in Glasgow.

The set of Batgirl is under construction in Glasgow and from photo spread on social media and from Singapore Time we see the definitive confirmation of the Return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and with him from others key characters of the DC universe.

In Batgirl, Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon and JK Simmons will reprise the role of Justice League as her father, Commissioner James Gordon. Singapore Time has released a series of photos from the Glasgow set showing murals and street art on a brick wall. Among the murals we see Batman appear in his classic Michael Keaton era costume. Robin is next to him and, although his face is blurred, he is also wearing the costume from the comics, which is also somewhat reminiscent of the 1960s series.

But a further mural reveals another important presence in the film, it is Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary. in the photos of the set we find a first reference to heroin in the form of a poster announcing a live musical performance by Black Canary. The character appears in another mural immortalized by photos from the set in which he sports shorter hair and a mask over his eyes.

“It’s no secret how much I enjoyed playing Black Canary, I was so honored to play that role.”, Jurnee Smollett revealed in a 2020 Comicbook interview. “I would absolutely do it again if given a chance.”

Batgirl will star actress Leslie Grace and will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah. Christina Hodson, former writer of Bumblebee, will be the screenwriter of Batgirl, and will again collaborate with Warner Bros after The Flash and Birds of Prey. Kristin Burr will be on the production team, recently on the Cruella team.

Barbara Gordon is the best known version of Batgirl, a character introduced in 1961 between the pages with the story of Betty Kane. In 1967 the heroine starred in a television series starring Yvonne Craig. The character was then entrusted to Alicia Silverstone in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin, which hit theaters in 1997.