Batman, 5 stars who have almost played iconic villains

The cinematic story of Batman is studded with iconic interpretations not only as regards Gotham’s masked executioner, but also and, perhaps, above all, as regards his villains: from Joker to Catwoman, passing through Bane, Penguin and many others, the virtuous examples in this sense is certainly not lacking.

Today, however, we want to try to imagine those parallel universes in which certain roles have gone not to the actors seen on the big screen, but to those, often of equal talent, previously considered by the productions: not everyone knows, for example, that the Joker seen in Tim Burton’s Batman he could have had the face not of Jack Nicholson, but of John Lithgow.

Speaking of Joker, how can we not think of Heath Ledger? Before the role ended up as the late Brokeback Mountain star, Warner Bros. seriously considered handing it over to Paul Bettany (who would eventually end up on the other side of the fence in the role of Vision within a few years); always about the Nolan’s trilogyas much as we all appreciated Liam Neeson’s Ra’s Al Ghul, the curiosity remains to know what interpretation another absolute champion like Daniel Day-Lewis would have offered in the same role.

What about Catwoman then? Selina Kyle remains today one of the best interpretations of a Michelle Pfeiffer in very form, but until recently it seemed that the role of her could end up to an equally talented Annette Bening; we close with the Two-Face of The Dark Knight, beautifully played by Aaron Eckhart, for which Nolan, however, considered Matt Damon.

What do you think? Which of these actors would you have liked to see in roles we have mentioned? Tell us yours in the comments! Speaking of past films, meanwhile, Robert Pattinson praised Christian Bale’s work on the voice of his Batman.