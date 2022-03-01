Batman and Catwoman: This is how the actors and actresses who have played them in the movies and on TV look like

batman is perhaps the most anticipated movie of this year, according to IMDb. This new installment of Gotham City vigilante will be starring Robert Pattinsonand it will count how were the first years of Bruce Wayne being Batmanwhen the millionaire was not even sure if what he was looking for was justice or revenge.

The Batman is a movie that not part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) so a story totally unrelated to what we have previously seen in Superman, Aquaman or the Justice League itself is expected. That means the director developed his own idea and will give us a dark ribbon with wide comic book references.

Even though its official premiere is this March 3, many people will be able to see it a day before in its preview; however, the press and critics who have seen it long before agree that it is a great movie. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a rating of 86 percent, IMDb he gave it 9.1/10 and metacritic he rated it 73/100. However, the most important score is still missing, that of Batman fans.

Batman and Catwoman, a complicated relationship

In this travel, Bruce Wayne/Batman will be accompanied by Selina Kyle/Catwomanwho we will remember are a couple from the comics who usually fight for their conflicting interests, but who come together when the situation warrants it. Obviously there is also a complicated romantic affair between themand Zoe Kravitz and Pattinson will represent him very well in the matt reeves movie.

It can be said that the relationship between the two characters has been going on for decades and that even Catwoman was the first Batman villain in comics. Along these years we have seen them fight against each other but also together, fall in love, hate each other, they were almost about to get married -but sheor left planted on the altar– and in an alternate universe, they have a daughter named Helena Wayne (later known as Huntress).

This will not be the first time we see the couplebut the most recent in the last decade. Robert Pattinson will be the eighth actor to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in both film and television, while the talented Zoë Kravitz will become the eighth actress to play Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Next we give a recount of what the stars that were once these important characters look like from the comics:

Batman (1960s series and movie)

This series that emerged in this decade of the last century had as its protagonist Adam West and had not one but two Catwomen, because the actress Julie Newmar had to leave the project after the second season to shoot another movie and was replaced by Eartha Kitt. A film came out of this series in which Lee Merwether gave life to the love of Batman.

Adam West. Photos: Wikipedia

Julie Newmar. Photos: Wikipedia

Eartha Kitt. Photos: Wikipedia

Lee Merwether. Photos: Wikipedia

Batman Returns (1992)

In this tape Tim Burton, which was a sequel to Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne was played by Michael Keaton, who 30 years later will put on the suit again for the Flash movie that opens on November 4. Meanwhile, the office worker Selina Kyle is played by the talented actress michelle pfeiffer.

Michael Keton. Photos: Amazon/EGames

Michelle Pfeiffer. Photos: Wikipedia

Cat Woman (2004)

In this film, Halle Berry gave life to a woman named patence phillips, who dies but is revived thanks to an Egyptian cat that gives her powers. Character not related to DC comics.

Halle Berry. Photos: IG halleberry/Special?

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

This film was the last of the trilogy of Christopher Nolanin which Christian bale He was crowned one of the best Batman movies. In it he is seen teaming up with the thief Selina Kyle played by Anne Hathaway and, at the end of the film, both run away to have a stable relationship.

Christian bale. Photos: christianbale_/Special

Gotham (2014)

the young actress Camren Bicondova gives life to a 14-year-old Selina Kyle who meets a very young Bruce Wayne, played by David Mazouz. In the Fox’s Gotham seriesfar from showing them characterized as the vigilante and the thief that we all know in the comics, rather shows them in their early years.

David Mazouz and Camren Bicondova. Photos: IG davidamazouz/Amazon

Batman (2022)

After 10 years, a solo film of the Gotham City vigilante returns to theaters. On this occasion the chosen one was the English actor Robert Pattinson whom critics already consider one of the best Batman movies. His beloved Selina Kyle will be played by the Californian actress Zoe Kravitzwho curiously had already been Catwoman before, because she lent her voice to the funny tape lego-batman: The movie of 2017.

Robert Pattinson. Photos: @TheBatman

Zoe Kravitz. Photos: @TheBatman

the other Batmans

Not in all the Batman movies there has been a Catwoman, but we have seen many versions of Bruce Wayne over time. After Tim Burton and Michael Keaton left the character, the weight of the black cape fell on the actor. Val Kilmer and the director Joel Schumacherwho delivered in 1995 the film batmanforever.

Val Kilmer. Photos: IG

valkilmerofficial/Special

After Kilmer stopped being Batman, he was replaced by George Clooneywho has been the protagonist of one of the Batman movies worst rated by critics and among the least loved by fans: batman and robinfrom 1997, which was also directed by Joel Schumacher.

George Clooney. Photos: Specials

In 2013 the sequel to Man of Steel, a film that told the story of Superman (Henry Cavill) and with which the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) began. That second part is called Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was released three years later, which meant the debut of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, a character he repeated for the two versions of The Justice League in 2018 and 2021, as well as for the suicide squad 2016, where he had a brief cameo. Affleck will return to be Batman for Flash this year and there he will say goodbye to the caped man.

Ben Affleck. Photos: @benaffleck

