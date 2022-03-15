Batman: Arkham Knight looks like another game with The Batman soundtrack

Finally, batman has ended up becoming one of the most outstanding films of the bat of Gotham. After many doubts with the choice of casting of Robert Pattinson like Batman, the work of Matt Reeves has been postulated as an essential to know the detective side of the DC character on the big screen. The fever caused by the film has led many players to sink their teeth into Rocksteady games again, and one of them has sneaked the soundtrack of Michael Giacchino what can we hear in batman in the start of Batman: Arkham Knight.

The result, which we will leave you right here, is amazing. And best of all, both the music and the kinematics fragment shown they fit perfectly and show that the tone chosen by Giacchino has been ideal for the dark representation of the Caped Crusader:

AK opening with cant fight city Halloween score from the batman pic.twitter.com/ZoWYReaiUv— Charlie (@Charlie2567234) March 14, 2022

Batman remains for a while

The introduction of Batman: Arkham Knight puts us in a Gotham plunged into chaos in which criminals roam freely and spread terror, and of course we, as Batman, have to end this situation to restore order. That filth, corruption and negligence on the part of the authorities goes wonderfully well with what was seen in the batman by Matt Reeves, where the city of the Clown Prince of crime is in a terrible state, with corrupt politicians and crime more alive than ever. And that even though the bat has been on guard duty for two years.

Remember that batman has a confirmed expanded universe, with a couple of series destined to premiere on HBO Max (one about the Penguin of Colin Farrell and another, focused on Arkham asylum) and a possible sequel in the air.