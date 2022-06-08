Batman Begins Writer Gives His Opinion On The Batman: ‘I Buy It’

There are not a few versions of Batman that we have had on the big screen, and the comparisons are odious. batman, signed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, has been the last film of the bat man that we have had in the audiovisual, generating great profits at the box office and being a success in its landing on HBO Max. It is a product that has even amazed those responsible for other Batman moviesas the case of David S Goyerscreenwriter of the first film of the trilogy of the protector of Gotham at the hands of Christopher Nolan: batmanbegins.

“I think Matt Reeves is a very good filmmaker. I had no idea what he thought of Robert Pattinson, but I liked him. And I thought, I buy it. It is a different version. But I buy it. I think the chemistry with Zo Kravitz was amazing. I liked how Noir was and I liked that they got into the detective angle and I liked what they did with Enigma. I liked it,” Goyer would enthusiastically tell our classmates. IGN.

A place for every Batman, and every Batman in his place

Each filmmaker applies a different version of Batman, just like in the comics. Reading Miller is not the same as reading Alan Moore or Lee Bermejo. Each one has their vision of the character and that means that each story can be treated from a different perspective. It’s is what has made batmanbroadly speaking, is such a successful feature film, without the need to explain Bruce Wayne’s past once again because we already know him after so many years. the same thing he did jon watts with his Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland.

batman is currently available on HBO Max, a platform from which multiple projects are being prepared that will expand the Matt Reeves universe, with the Penguin as the main antagonist and Arkham asylum also as a point of reference. Also… Batman 2 it’s already confirmed!

Font.