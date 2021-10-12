Batman, Ben Affleck talks about his return to The Flash: “I’ll probably be sued”

Countdown for fans of Ben Affleck eager to see him again in the shoes of Batman: after having hung the cloak on the nail following the disappointing experience of Justice League and numerous personal problems, the actor reprized the part in the next The Flash.

In the film by Andy Muschietti will not be the only Batman: with him too Michael Keaton in a probable plot that will involve time travel and alternate realities – so much so that according to some rumors a terrifying hybrid between the Bat and the Flash called The Red Death. Whatever the role in the film, Ben Affleck is looking forward to returning to the part as well to leave the past behind.

He declared it himself in an interview with Variety, during the preview of the new film directed by George Clooney, The Tender Bar. When asked about his return as Batman, he initially teased:

“It was very nice. Probably I just violated some kind of confidentiality agreement I’m not even aware of and now he will be denounced“

Then, Ben Affleck spent honey words for his fellow travelers in the DCEU:

“I love Ezra and I’ve had a chance to see Jason Momoa, what is he doing Aquaman. It was great to be able to revisit the character, especially considering that the previous experience was very difficult“

Loading... Advertisements

Any reference to the troubled production of Justice League – passed from Zack Snyder to Joss Whedon and vice versa, with poor critical results at the theatrical release – it seems purely intentional. Awaiting him now is a big comeback for the first film with Ezra Miller absolute protagonist, if he will be able not to be stolen the show by a Ben Affleck back on track also thanks to the renewed love with Jennifer Lopez.

Michael Keaton recently spoke of Andy Muschietti’s film, promising great things to fans. We will have to wait a long time though: The Flash will only be released in theaters in November 2022.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Variety

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED