Batman better than the Guardians of the Galaxy? James Gunn has the perfect answer

The Batman from Matt Reeves It is one of the most anticipated films of next year, with good reason, we would add, since the first videos seen from the film offer a preview of what looks like a fresh take on the character. This wait prompts someone to make biased statements and comparisons which, in a cold mind, do not make much sense, but which have not failed to attract the attention of those concerned.

James Gunn in fact, he commented on a tweet that compared Batman with “his” Guardians of the Galaxy. The message on the social network simply said that the Dark Knight is better than the Guardians, and Gunn, just as simply, responded to the comment saying that “he goes on Twitter to read this kind of insights”. Here is the tweet:

I come to Twitter for keen insights like this, thank you. https://t.co/DovpxKOb9x – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2021

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.