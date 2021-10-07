“Batman” by Tim Burton tonight on Italia 2. Jack Nicholson’s record cachet and the Batmobile with Ferrari headlights. The 15 secrets

Tonight is on the air (11.05 pm – Italy 2, Channel 66) «Batman», a film directed in 1989 by Tim Burton. This is the first bat-man film produced by Warner Bros: the famous DC Comics superhero is played by Michael Keaton who in a ghostly Gotham City must face the psychopath Joker (Jack Nicholson) who wants to take over the city after taking in hostage photographer Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) partner of billionaire Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego. The superhero will discover that behind the Joker mask hides the man who killed his parents when Bruce was still a child. “Batman” is the first contemporary colossal to revive superheroes in the cinema. Visionary, gothic and fun, the film humanizes the protagonist who does not hide his limits and above all is often overshadowed by the eccentricity of the rival Joker, played by a Jack Nicholson in great shape. The film gets rave reviews and the Academy Award for Best Production Design. At the box office the success is extraordinary: it cost 40 million dollars, the film earns 411 and starts a famous saga (it will be followed by three sequels). Waiting for airing, here are 15 things you may not know.