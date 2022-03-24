Batman criticized for hiding Catwoman’s bisexuality

batman- 85% proved to us that Dark Knight stories on the big screen are still capable of innovating and surprising viewers. However, there is something that is generating annoyance among some people. A new article from Varietywritten by Jude Fryaccuses Batman of queerbating by promoting Catwoman as a bisexual woman but ultimately leaving out any hint of LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Once again, another Hollywood film is condemned for offering what was suggested from the beginning, especially in terms of diversity.

Do not miss: The Batman: criticize the film for being too dark and depressing

frynon-binary journalist from IndieWire, talks about the deception that film studios maintain when promoting films with themes or characters from the LGBTQ+ community. In his piece “From ‘batman‘to’Luca and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Studios Already Have a Major ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Problem” (From batman Until Luca 89% and Beauty and the Beast – 71%, studios already have a big problem with [el proyecto de ley] “Don’t Say Gay”), Fry addresses the controversial issue of censorship of sexual education in the state of Florida and relates it to the queerbating practiced by Hollywood.

At the time, Luca and the live-action of Beauty and the Beast they were promoted by Disney with promises of LGBTQ+ inclusion, however, the final products showed none of that. Jude Fry severely criticizes these decisions and soon after takes Batman as an example, arguing that Catwoman has already been confirmed as bisexual in the comics and that even Zoë Kravitz declared in an interview, prior to the premiere, that her Selina Kyle is an LGBT woman.

We invite you to read: Batman: Makeup Designer Explains the Reason for Keeping Bruce Eye Painted

Warner Bros’ recent hit Batman similarly played on viewers’ emotions with the character of Catwoman, who has been depicted as bisexual in the comics. Star Zoë Kravitz said that she ‘played’ Catwoman as bisexual, but director Matt Reeves said that she did not intend the character to read as such. Many viewers latched onto the fact that Catwoman calls another woman ‘baby’ twice in the film, but they never share a kiss. Later, Kravitz’s character refers to her simply as a friend of hers. While it’s nice to know that Kravitz played her that way, nothing in the film confirms the actor’s choice.

On Batman, Selina Kyle appears to be in a relationship with Annika, a young woman with whom she shares an apartment. The development of the film does not show that there is no romantic bond between them beyond friendship and that Catwoman ends up developing new feelings for the superhero. Of course, there were not a few fans who were disappointed by the final representation of Kyle on the big screen.

Other media journalists like nerdy or IGN they are applauding the work of fry by pointing out the shameful queerbating that Hollywood studios continue to practice and that, in one way or another, demonstrates the fear that executives feel to break with conservative ideas and go further in fiction. Will we one day have a fully explicit LGBT character in a Disney animated movie?

Great article by Jude Fry on the huge problem of queerbating in studios. They claim to be progressive and inclusive, when in fact they are too scared to bite the bullet and include substantial LGBTQIA+ representation in their films. We deserve more queer characters and movies.

great piece by @jdry on studios’ massive queer baiting problem. They claim to be progressive and inclusive, when in reality they’re too scared to bite the bullet and include substantial LGBTQIA+ representation in their films. We deserve more queer characters and films. https://t.co/WT9RZTKA4c — Tariq Raouf (@tariq_raouf) March 23, 2022

You may also be interested in: Batman | Top reviews, reviews and ratings