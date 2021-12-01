Batman, Danny DeVito would return as the Penguin: ‘Why not?’

Of Batman we have seen many films: despite the incredible popularity of Christopher Nolan’s and the imminent arrival of the Matt Reves version, the two films by Tim Burton still remain in the hearts of many fans of Gotham’s masked executioner, obviously thanks also in the presence of supporting actors of absolute level.

Let’s think, for example, of the Penguin by Danny DeVito: while waiting to judge the interpretation of the character offered by Colin Farrell in The Batman, many are wondering if there will be a way to see the Mars Attacks star again! in the role of the famous villain.

To answer, some time after Michael Keaton’s statements about Jack Nicholson’s Joker, DeVito himself thought about it: “I think it is not completely out of the question for the Penguin to return someday. But this is up to Tim [Burton], how long Tim wants or hasn’t wanted to do it. I could say it’s not impossible because we’re not dead yet! We could do a continuation of what we did at the time, because it was a really great movie. If I would like to do it again? Why not! For me it was a beautiful moment“were the words of the actor.

Would you like to see DeVito’s Penguin in a new movie? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, Michael Keaton’s Batwing seen in the films has been restored Tim Burton.