Batman Day 2023 is celebrated across the world on 16th September

09/11/2023

Take part in Batman Day 2023 and enjoy a television marathon, fan activation, editorial news and many other surprises.

Next September 16, fans from all over the world will gather for the new edition of Batman Day 2023, to celebrate an exciting day dedicated to one of the most iconic characters of popular culture, the famous DC superhero. To celebrate this annual tradition, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery are creating an incredible selection of content and activities to make Batman Day 2023 an incredible experience around the world.

The excitement of the fans in Madrid

This year fans will be able to enjoy unique action in Madrid. For the first time, a giant human Batseal will be built in the X-Madrid shopping center in Alcorcón. In this unique event, fans will be able to become part of the recognizable icon that warns Batman and thus create more than 100 square meters of Batseal in the central plaza of the shopping center. Additionally, you can enjoy a day full of surprises with music, special guests and many other activities organized by publisher ECC Comics to celebrate Batman Day 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to join the celebration and be part of the biggest collaboration BATSEAL. ever made!

batman day editorial news

To mark this celebration, the month of September brings with it the following releases from ECC Comics. Batman: The Gargoyle of Gotham #. 1 out of 4. Raphael Gramps explains the origin of Batman and his impact on Gotham. On sale 09/13.

Batman in Manga starting 09/13! Special Guests: Superman, Firefly, Killer Croc, Riddler, Deathstroke and the Joker. Nightwing Vol. 01: Jump into the light. The compilation of the award-winning series by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo begins. On sale 09/27. Throughout September, other novelties such as Batman: The Cinema Saga (Special Edition), Batman: The Court of Owls (Great Batman Graphic Novels) or Batman: Night Walker will be on sale.

Batman Day on HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Channel

Warner TV Channel joins the celebration of Batman Day with its special programming Batman Month, which airs every Saturday of the month dedicated to films starring the DC superhero or based in its universe. The program presents eleven feature films including Batman and Batman Returns, directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton as the protagonist and which gave rise to an unprecedented mass phenomenon in the late 80s and early 90s; As well as a version starring Val Kilmer and George Clooney. And to celebrate Batman Day in a big way on the 16th, fans will be able to watch Christopher Nolan’s successful Dark Knight trilogy starring Christian Bale as the Lord of the Night, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. The animated film The Killing Joke will also be released, and the acclaimed and two-Oscar-winning Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips will be broadcast. HBO Max, for its part, has a large selection of live-action films and animated series and movies dedicated to the Dark Knight. The films, headlined by the recent blockbuster The Batman directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, also include the Nolan trilogy, two films signed by Burton and a film directed by Joel Schumacher. The platform also includes the latest titles like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice written by Zack Snyder and Justice League in its two volumes. Fans will also have access to Batman: The Lego Movie, as well as three seasons of the Pennyworth series, which starred a young Alfred in the service of Thomas Wayne, among other animated films. To coincide with the celebration, HBO Max will premiere new episodes of the animated series Batwheels on September 9 and new shorts from Meet the Batwheels on September 16. The Boeing Channel will also air episodes of The Lego Batman The Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite and Teen Titans Go! And Batwheels. Additionally, the Boeing app will have a themed section with a selection of these episodes.

Batman Day on YouTube Kids Spain

The DC Kids Spain YouTube channel will offer new original Batman programming throughout the month of September in celebration of Batman Day, including videos with toys from Spin Master, Batwheels from FisherPrice and new episodes and music videos of the DC Super Friends CG series. (Based on the Imaginext toy line). Additionally, there will be four LEGO Batman videos showcasing the 2023 product line.

Batman Day at Parque Warner Madrid

At Park Warner Madrid there will be a special exhibition of 3 emblematic Batmobiles from the films Batman & Robin, Batman Forever and Batman Begins. Additionally, throughout the day visitors to Park Warner Madrid will be able to meet and greet the character of Batman as well as the impressive New 52 Batmobile and other characters such as Catwoman and the rest of the DC villains. As a culmination of this special day, the Batman Day Parade will be held, where all Batman fans will be able to enjoy a tour of the new Batmobile with DC characters.

batman day in video games

Available for pre-order at select retailers and on sale October 13, Batman: Arkham Trilogy collects Rocksteady Studios’ award-winning video games on Nintendo Switch for the first time. Developed for Switch by Turn Me Up Games, the coveted bundle will include the acclaimed Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, complete with all previously released downloadable content (DLC). Enjoy the famous Arkhamverse game by becoming the Dark Knight and bringing DC’s most notorious supervillains to justice. Don’t miss all the news on the social networks of DC Spain where fans can find great surprises on the occasion of the celebration, such as raffles with lots of Batman products and much more.

