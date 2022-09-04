Batman fan? Get ready, there will be a superhero expo in CDMX

If you are a fan of Batman You cannot miss this free exhibition on the superhero that will have great surprises, sale of articles, film projections, conferences and more.

Since 2017, an equal expo has not been held in the Futurama Cultural Centernow after a long break and two pandemic years, returns to its face-to-face version with several surprises in its fourth edition.

Gotham city arrives with Batman to CDMX, where you will even have the opportunity to see a life-size replica of the Batmobile from the 1960s series.

When and where will the Batman Expo be?

start the September 3 and has an end date of October 2.

The venue will be the Futurama Cultural Center, located at Calzada de Otavalo No. 15 in the Lindavista neighborhood of the Gustavo A. Madero Delegation.

Admission is completely free to all expo events, so there will be no ticket sales.

What will be at the 4th Batman Expo?

cinema features

From Monday to Friday there will be cinema performances at two times: 12:00 and 16:00. The titles range from the first films of BruceWayne even the animated ones, like lego batman.

Conferences

The Saturdays and Sundays included during the exhibition season will be days of conferences at 2:00 p.m. with topics related to the superhero, from the philosophy of the DC Comics character, to his psychological analysis and the criminal profiles of the villains.

Video game tournament!

The Injustice Tournament qualifiers will take place on September 3, 4, 17 and 18, get ready because there will be surprises. The grand final will be on Saturday, October 1 at 4:00 p.m.

cosplay contest

Dress up as your favorite Gotham City character, the cosplay contest is scheduled for Sunday, October 2 at 5:00 p.m.

To the Batmobile!

To close the exhibition on Batman with a flourish, it will be shown a life-size replica of the Batmobile from the 1960s series from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Remember that the expo will be available until October 2 at the Futurama Art and Culture Center.



