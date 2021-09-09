Batman: Fans are clamoring for the Ben Affleck movie

The release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League showed how fan appeals can sometimes lead to truly unexpected results. In a very similar way to what happened with the DC cinecomic dedicated to Superman, Wonder Woman and associates, fans are now trying to convince Warner Bros. to give the ok to the movie. Batman starring Ben Affleck.

In these hours the hashtag started circulating #MakeTheBatfleckMovie, with which the fans of the Dark Knight hope to convince the upper floors of the production house to give the ok to a commercial operation in all respects similar to the one seen with the Snyder Cut from Justice League, designed to entrust “his” Batman project again to Affleck (here the original news).

Before the announcement of The Batman directed by Matt Reeves (and with Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s Crusader), Warner was intent on having Ben Affleck direct a standalone film that would have staged the version of the character seen in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice And Justice League, with the Deathstroke by Joe Manganiello as the main villain.

Unfortunately, the flop of the two films did not allow the project to see the light, although the clamor of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League it could in the future push the film production house to change its mind about it (perhaps with an exclusive release in the catalog HBO Max).

At the moment, there remains only the possibility that Batfleck may appear in the standalone film dedicated to The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti and out in American theaters on November 4, 2022, so much so that the director himself has declared that the relationship between Batman and Barry Allen will be a very important part of the emotional impact of the film.