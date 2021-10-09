Batman Forever, Italy 1 / Joel Schumacher destroys the bat man

Saturday 9 October 2021 on Italia 1 at 13:45, in the afternoon, the fantastic film will be broadcast Batman Forever. The film is inspired by the adventures of DC comics centering on the character of the bat man, Batman in fact, who wears a long black cloak and fights crime with his contraptions. Batman Forever (the original title has been preserved in Italian) is the third film in a trilogy of films that began in 1989 with Batman and continued in 1992 with Batman – The Return. The director of this film, which dates back to 1995, is Joel Schumacher, while the direction of the two previous films was by Tim Burton, who is the producer of this third episode.

The actor who plays Batman is no longer, as in previous films, Michael Keaton, but Val Kilmer, who plays the role of millionaire Bruce Wayne, aka the bat man. The cast also features Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey, who played two Batman opponents, Two-Face and the Riddler. The female interpreter is Nicole Kidman. The film had 3 Academy Award nominations and one Golden Globe nomination, but only won minor film awards. For some, Schumacher actually destroyed the batman in a failed film.

Batman Forever, the plot of the film

We read the plot from Batman Forever. Bruce Wayne is a very wealthy man from Gotham City, but he lives a double life. In fact, at night he dresses up as a bat and goes around the streets to fight crime. As Batman, Bruce collaborates with the police, who in fact ask for his help in catching a dangerous criminal. He goes by the name of Two-Face since his face was disfigured by acid and nurtures personal resentment towards Bruce Wayne, as well as being convinced that the rich businessman is Batman. Meanwhile, Bruce also makes another dangerous enemy: one of his employees who has refused to finance a project turns into the Riddler, thirsty for revenge. Two-Face and the Riddler team up against Batman, to expose and kill him. but even the latter can count on unexpected help: a young man who wants to fight at his side and who calls himself Robin.

Video, the movie trailer

