Batman, from comics to the big screen. Story of the Dark Knight

In May 1939 Batman begins inside the magazine Detective Comics. It was Bob Kane the main creator of the Bat Man. A year earlier, the success of Superman at its first release had set the tone for what would soon become the comic book world of the nascent DC Comics. In this first year of his life, Batman was armed with guns, so lethal to villains. This changed in the 1940s, after Robin appeared. With his first nickname, the Caped Crusader at this point obtained a warhead of his own, where he began to carry on the activity of executioner without killing. And here came the first great villains: Joker and Catwoman. Today we are over 900 numbers, but between adventures less and less noir, science fiction, the funeral of 5 Robins that followed one another over time and the parenthesis of Batman in a wheelchair, in the eighties came Frank Miller, a new author who is decisive in restoring the noir touch around the superhero on paper. And it is precisely from the eighties that all the modern cinematic inspirations seen up to now originate.

Batman, origins in video between TV series and cartoons

Not everyone knows that before the advent of the Burton / Keaton duo in 1989, Batman made his big screen debut in a 15-episode film serial in 1943. Lewis Wilson played him, alongside him as Douglas Croft’s Robin. Little curiosity is the first appearance of the Bat-Cavern as we know it. Or rather, a secret laboratory from which Bruce Wayne conducts its own research. Previously it was just a tunnel with a desk lit just by a candelabra. A necessary evolution if we think of the technological responsibilities that Alfred Pennyworth and Lucius Fox would have supported in the third millennium. In 1949 another serial, always 15 episodes in the cinema, this time with Robert Lowery as Batman and Johnny Duncan his aide, Dick Grayson. The first, in particular, with a career that developed in the adventure genre, also participated in Ambition by Howard Hawks e The greatest adventure, by John Ford. Both serials with an investigative noir cut, but the second was always considered better than the first, as was the cast.

It was in 1966 that the Gotham City superhero became a television icon. For good, and affectionately for evil. The unforgettable 120-episode show and a feature film between 1966 and ’68 brought the onomatopoeia of comic noises to the small screen with graphically Roy Lichtenstein screens that punctuated fist fights and chases shot with abundant simplicity and just as much tights. Adam West, the protagonist, became very popular, but also mentioned by parodies in many other series and cartoons to come. Two out of all the Simpsons and Family Guy. Produced by the late 20th Century Fox – we remember this name as much as possible, now that Disney has swallowed up the historic major – also in ’66 a film was extracted for the cinema, while in Italy the show was aired for the first time in 1981, becoming a cult together with the Addams family. One of the many gems of this show was the presence of Burgess Meredith, unforgettable Mickey in the Rocky saga, here a lot younger than the legendary coach and in the role, or rather in the tailcoat, of Penguin.

Curiously, the animated versions of Batman only started in the nineties. The famous television series Batman: The Animated Series saw the light in America in 1992. With a format of 22 minutes for 85 total episodes it made an era also in Italy, when, in 1993, these new and adventurous cartoons invaded the afternoons of children and adolescents on Canale 5. All the most important characters that had surrounded Wayne in the comics were proposed, all homologated to very linear and slightly angular drawings that recall in style those film TVs dedicated to Superman in the 1940s, but frankly those on Kent were far more poetic in their craftsmanship. In 1997 he followed up with The New Batman Adventures, 24 episodes, and hence several animated films with multiple narrative directions.

Today the animated cinema around Wayne and his people is very varied. In all, there are about 24 animated feature films, but in our opinion the most important and valuable are Batman Ninja of 2018, an adventure back in time to the era of the Japanese samurai with a concept style close to the anime world and appreciable originality, and LEGO Batman – The Movie, 2017, irreverent parody in the form of a mash-up where the lonely and comically depressed Bruce will have to deal with the super villains caught by the Joker himself in other famous films and sagas of the Warner Bros., film house of all current DC Comics.

Burton and Schumacher’s poker. The Batman movies

Summer 1989: it is the year of Tim Burton. Fresh from success with Beatlejuice with Michael Keaton, the director obtained from Warner the use of green screens, then a new technology for special effects. The first feature film about Bat Man saw the glory of a $ 750 million marquee that went crazy all summer around the world. The phenomenon was renamed Batmania. Do you remember him? Prince also participated with a video clip that was almost the anthem. From hats to video games, from pajamas to toothpaste, everything was branded with the unmistakable Bat logo. At the box office he obtained over 411 million. A revelation. Keaton is the Joker of the most transformistic Jack Nicholson always came out in Italian cinemas on October 20 of that year, pulling on them a spasmodic expectation (the hype was a term still unknown) and later the applause of the public and critics. The Burton brand was something completely new not just for the Gotham superhero, but for the whole world of fantasy and superhero. A gothic vision of the hero but at the same time poetic and melancholic always related to the bizarreness of the villain and the sensuality of Kim Basinger in a mix that has made cinema history. The saga of Superman with Christopher Reeve it ended in 1987 after an inevitable shortness of breath in the last captoli. Special and visual effects already from retirement and thirst for new adventures more and more perfect visually and emotionally incredible were what Batman satisfied in the audience. Poetry, even if dark, can work for a long time on aesthetics – above all by mixing it in this case with the nightmare of madness and deformity of the mythical Penguin of Danny De Vito – but sooner or later the economy gets stuck. Like this Batman Returns, full of expectations, and even if an even more visionary, iconic and attractive work than the debut, it was always a great success of 1992, but grossed “only” 266 million dollars. 145 million less than the first.

The change of course was thus imposed by the Burbank Major in favor of Joel Schumacher, a pragmatic director who had already enjoyed good successes with good cassette titles such as St. Elmo’s Fire, Deadly Line And The client. He signed both subsequent chapters. Batman Forever totaled 336.5 million dollars, while in ’97 it arrived Batman & Robin, 238 million grossed in the world. Behind the black mask first Val Kilmer then George Clooney, actors of caliber but perhaps out of the ordinary, and certainly more choices for the cover that were not enough to avoid a new decline. Shumacher’s Batman turned out to be lighter and more spectacular, but always different from the previous ones to become superficial, grotesque and loaded like videogames. In short, more hungry for the public than the public itself was hungry for them. It was 1992. Superman meanwhile had died in the DC Comics at the hands of Doomsday and was epically resurrected. In Warner they had not seen, or perhaps had already given up on the train of an organic universe of related films starring superheroes. The cinecomic genre was born in fact a few years later by the Marvel, editorially the enemy, but that’s another story.

The Dark Knight, Nolan’s trilogy

In 2005 a new miracle occurs. Christopher Nolan he had directed three films, which were critically acclaimed and popular with cinephiles. In Batman Begins begins to set what would become a darkly tinted trilogy on political dramaturgies. Reflections on power, loneliness, redemption, and on the evil to be channeled into the sacrifice with positive purposes, but also on good intentions broken and consecutively changed into absolute evil. Visionarity and black souls of the villains taken from the suggestions of Frank Miller, The dark Knight in 2008 does not ask for permission and far exceeds the cult. Heat Ledger wins a posthumous Oscar by bending even the memory of Nicholson’s colossal Joker into the collective imagination. Better to do later only Joachin Phoenix with his Arthur Fleck, in the presence of a child Bruce Wayne, in the champion Joker of 2019. For its part, Nolan leaves a legacy that is as heavy as it is precious with a Christian Bale at the highest levels and a dramaturgical completeness never achieved before. The invaluable icing on the cake is the box office. The trilogy, including Return of the Dark Knight of 2012, even more clearly bitter and political, grosses only 2.5 billion dollars at the cinema. A stellar result, unassailable from any point of view.

The new Batman between Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and the consistency of the new DC Multiverse

Since 2016, initially with the cameo in Suicide Squad, and then on Batman V Superman And Justice League, we saw wearing the black mask from Ben Affleck. Monolithic but never too convincing, the recent reassembly of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, however, in a moment that we hope precedes some order and new harmony in the DC Universe. Arriving in September 2021, we have the trailer for the mysterious in hand The Batman, pluri-postponed due to Covid, and currently scheduled for release on March 4, 2022. This new version shot by Matt Reeves. His two films on the Planet of the Apes already held a sore and growling soul, so who knows what the world of Robert Pattinson wrapped in the black cloak. While even more questions tease the outsider holdings of Michael Keaton And Ben Affleck in the first stand-alone for the fastest man in the world: The Flash, direction Andy Muschietti and promised release in November 2022. Notwithstanding, so to speak, Barry Allen as a role covered by Ezra Miller, it seems that for the occasion Keaton and Affleck will be the Batman of two alternative universes. A multiverse, or rather DC Multiverse, of as many as 3 very different Batman and somehow coexistent in the rooms that could sooner or later be linked to Joker? Or to the Justice League? How much coherence and what connections to the world of comics there are in all this new multi-narrative ferment we cannot yet know.

In the meantime, marchandising is back on track in these days. Between home videos with new steelbooks of animated feature films, Cartoon Network which until October 2 will program animated series with the Bat in profusion, Amazon shopping with offers dedicated to Batman Day, toys and various gadgets, the phenomenon, we can say it, has now become almost as seasonal as Halloween. Although this year a fairly interesting DC Comics campaign bearer is Batman The World, comic of 14 unreleased stories, each set in one of the 14 countries most fond of the Dark Knight. Surely in the last 30 years Warner and DC have played with cinema as if it were the paper of many very different comics, demonstrating a total absence of organicity of the various cinematographic sagas, and coincidentally, the only two to have really exceeded the bar of pleasant immortality were those of Burton and Nolan. Who will be next to complete the triptych of the Great Pipistrells