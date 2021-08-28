Batman, how to watch all movies in order before the new film

– Advertisement –

Batman is one of the most famous DC Extended Universe superheroes of all time. Everyone knows the story of how he lost his parents as a child on that fateful night in Crime Alley, before vowing, years later, to free Gotham from crime. But aside from its tragic origin, the beautiful cars and the cool gadgets, the public loves it Bruce Wayne because it refuses to give up even in the face of defeat.

Without superpowers, Batman usually faces exorbitant difficulties, which makes his fights even more exciting. Obviously, his enormous financial fortune proves very useful indeed, but he usually relies on his fighting skills and abilities as “the greatest detective in the world”. So it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. has produced a long list of films starring everyone’s favorite Dark Knight. Batman cinematic adventures have always been great blockbusters, there have been several hero-based movies, each with their own unique vision of what Batman is supposed to do. So let’s turn on the Bat-Signal and take a look at how the hero has evolved over the years waiting for the new movie The Batman to be released in 2022.

Batman (1966)

Bruce Wayne may be dark and moody, but the 1966 Adam West movie was anything but dark. This classic took the light-hearted spirit of the ABC TV series and gave Batman and Robin (Burt Ward) an even bigger adventure. They face the Joker (Cesar Romero), the Penguin (Burgess Meredith), the Riddler (Frank Gorshin) and Catwoman (Lee Meriwether) as they plot to turn the UN Security Council to dust, literally. It’s light and insanely fun. Most importantly, it proves that this hero can have a place on the big screen.

Batman (1989)

In 1989 Tim Burton ushered in a gothic vision of what the Dark Knight’s world should be like, with Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. It was a bit of a gamble at the time, as Keaton was only known for his comedic roles, but to this day still regarded as one of the best Batmans to ever hit the screen.

The film also offers us an intimidating new take on the Joker by the legendary Jack Nicholson. He likes to provoke his victims with phrases like, “Have you ever danced with the Devil in the pale full moon ?!”.

Batman Returns (1992)

Michael Keaton and director Tim Burton both returned for Batman Returns in 1992. Aren’t sequels getting bigger and better? But in this case yes, we find a wonderful Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and a crazy Danny DeVito as the Penguin.

Tim Burton’s gothic-fantasy style explored Gotham City even more when the tragic origin of the Penguin shows how he was abandoned as a child and grew up in the sewers. Meanwhile, the dynamic between Catwoman and Batman adds a sexier twist to the storyline.

Batman Forever (1995)

Although Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever is technically a sequel to Tim Burton’s films, Val Kilmer takes the cape and mask from Michael Keaton. He also gives us a very 90s version of Dick Grayson / Robin played by Chris O’Donnell.

The dynamic duo confronts a new villain duo, Jim Carrey’s Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face. It takes Burton’s dark vision of Gotham City and adds a pop of color. While we’re still disappointed that Billy Dee Williams couldn’t play Two-Face as he should have …

Batman & Robin (1997)

Two years later Joel Schumacher is back with another sequel, this time with George Clooney in the bat suit, which comes complete with Bat-Credit Card! Batman Forever’s popular vibe goes up a notch and we find Arnold Schwarzenegger throwing numerous, blood-freezing digs as Mr. Freeze, while Uma Thurman manipulates everyone like the alluring Poison Ivy.

Mr. Freeze wants to turn Gotham into a frozen paradise as he seeks a cure for his wife’s mysterious illness. There is heart in the script somewhere, it’s just a shame it’s buried under really bad jokes.

Batman Begins (2005)

Christopher Nolan took a real-world approach to Gotham City when he and David S. Goyer wrote Batman Begins, in 2005 the world was introduced to Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. Nolan built the hero from the ground up, drawing on Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Year One.

Aside from his classic original story and League of Shadows training, Batman battles the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) who aims to dismantle the city using his fear toxin. But in the end it’s just another day in Gotham.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan’s 2008 sequel is widely regarded as one of the best comic book films of all time – and for good reason (find the full review at this link). Heath Ledger’s performance of The Joker is terrifyingly extraordinary, it is a primal force that explodes across Gotham, leaving sheer carnage in its wake for no reason or reason other than to “bring some chaos.”

What happens when an immobile object encounters an unstoppable force? They fight for the soul of the city, of course. The dynamic between Bale and Ledger is wonderful to watch, and the drama only escalates as powerful DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) faces his own personal trial by fire. It is unmissable.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

After two incredible films, Nolan was faced with the difficult task of finishing his trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises and the director finally does what he had promised to do since 2005, plunging Gotham into utter and utter chaos. The story is inspired by the “No Man’s Land” storyline originally created by Jordan. B. Gorfinkel, while Bane (Tom Hardy) isolates the city from the mainland and rules it with an iron fist. It’s a thunderous final release for Bale’s Batman that, in scale, feels epic.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2015)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was Zack Snyder’s second foray into the DC Extended Universe. He saw Ben Affleck’s grizzled old Bruce Wayne target Superman (Henry Cavill) for all the havoc and death he wreaked in his fight with Zod (Michael Shannon) at the end of 2013’s Man of Steel.

But what begins as a story about holding heroes accountable for their actions quickly slips into a brawl with superpowers and a Kryptonian monster called Doomsday. Luckily she also gave us Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and her amazing theme, scored by Hans Zimmer.

Justice League / Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2017/2021)

Batman’s journey in Justice League is complicated. In the full version he brings together a team of heroes to fight a villain from the planet Apokolips called Steppenwolf. It’s a straight to the point 2-hour blockbuster.

But in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the hero has more time (nearly four hours, in fact) to reflect on his place in the universe among gods and monsters. The film also offers a post-“apokoliptic” version of Affleck’s Caped Crusader after Earth fell to Darkseid. In the case of these films it is a matter of preference and how much time you have available.

The Batman

The next time we see Bruce Wayne on the big screen, he will be played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The director’s noir take on mythology will find the hero in his second year of fighting crime when he has to figure out what sadistic game the Riddler (Paul Dano) is playing.

The first trailer teased a gritty, gritty Gotham in the vein of David Fincher’s Seven (or even Zodiac’s), it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out. The film will hit theaters in May 2022.

