Batman is the most successful premiere of HBO Max in Latin America

It only took two days for “Batman” to become the most successful movie on the HBO Max platform in Latin America.

The news comes after WarnerMedia announced that it reached in the first quarter reach 76.8 million subscribers between HBO and HBO Max worldwide, an increase of three million from the end of 2021.

The most recent installment of the superhero personified by Bruce Wayne and played by Robert Pattinson, is part of the Del Cine a tu Casa franchise, a global agreement, which brings great titles from Warner Bros. to the platform, a few weeks after its premiere. in theaters.