Batman is the most successful premiere of HBO Max in Latin America
It only took two days for “Batman” to become the most successful movie on the HBO Max platform in Latin America.
The news comes after WarnerMedia announced that it reached in the first quarter reach 76.8 million subscribers between HBO and HBO Max worldwide, an increase of three million from the end of 2021.
The most recent installment of the superhero personified by Bruce Wayne and played by Robert Pattinson, is part of the Del Cine a tu Casa franchise, a global agreement, which brings great titles from Warner Bros. to the platform, a few weeks after its premiere. in theaters.
All lovers of the defender of Gotham City can find the complete catalog of the movies of the powerful bat belonging to the DC Universe on the platform.
The political elite of Gotham City lives a latent threat, with the arrival of a serial killer willing to unmask the deepest mysteries and secrets of the corruption that stalks the city. Batman, take on the duty to protect your home at all costs and decides to confront this mysterious villain, unaware that he is entering a world of clues and riddles that reveal his close relationship with sinister characters.
“Batman” features the appearance of Catwoman, represented by Zoë Kravitz, who will be an essential ally for the interests of the bat. She is joined by the loyal Alfred, played by Andy Serkis, and Lieutenant James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, as Batman’s only allies in her path.