Batman: Jack Nicholson and Tim Burton have a fight over the Joker’s hair

The Joker’s hair became the subject of discord between Jack Nicholson and director Tin Burton during the making of Batman.

The iconic look of the Joker’s hair in Batman from Tim Burton it is the result of a compromise between the director and the star Jack Nicholson following the quarrel on the set between the two.

An irreverent Jack Nicholson in a scene from Tim Burton’s Batman movie

Apparently, Jack Nicholson didn’t want to know about getting his hair green. In a behind-the-scenes featurette it is revealed that the star and the director had a long fight over the Joker’s hair color.

Tim Burton wanted the villain’s hair to be a nice bright green, but in the featurette, Jack Nicholson explains that he disagreed with this view by appealing to the Joker’s appearance in the DC comics:

“When you look at comics, the hair isn’t bright green, it’s almost a shade.”

When Tim Burton insisted on bright green, Jack Nicholson clearly expressed his disappointment by explaining to the director that he didn’t want to reach that clownish level either. In the end it was the actor who won it and after the color test Tim Burton was convinced that bright green was not exactly the best choice.

As Nicholson recalls, “We did the test with the wig and Tim, after seeing all that sparkle, said ‘take it off immediately'”.

Jack Nicholson wished his face was also more like the elongated face of the Joker from the comics, but an allergy prevented him from resorting to that kind of putty-based makeup:

“The irony of my life is that I am allergic to putty, the basis of prosthetic make-up”.