Batman, Matt Damon touched upon two Dark Knight movies: what roles would he have?

In a podcast Matt Damon said he nearly landed roles in two Batman movies made in the past twenty years and more. Do you want clues? Christopher Nolan and Joel Schumacher …

Matt Damon he is now an established performer of Hollywood, but for every great one star there is a slew of roles not obtained or rejected in more or less famous movies: chatting in the Happy podcast. Sad. Confused., Damon is back on his colossal mistake in the reject Avatar (“Biggest paycheck in movie history”), but he also revealed that he was close two films dedicated to Batman.

Matt Damon almost Robin in Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies

The first missed opportunity for Matt Damon in a Batman movie it ties to a curious behind the scenes: Damon was indeed vying for playing Robin in a first version of the Batman (1989) by Tim Burton. He was only 16 when he auditioned for the film, but then the character was completely sawn into the final draft used for filming. However, Matt didn’t want to give up dark Knight, so he came very close to playing the character in the Batman Forever 1995, directed by Joel Schumacher. If he got the part, later in Batman & Robin (1997) would have found himself alongside his friend George Clooney. It didn’t go through because, according to what Damon tells, Warner Bros had already unofficially decided that they preferred Chris O’Donnell for the role:

Chris O’Donnell got the part, but they didn’t agree on the pay, so the studio as an alternative strategy had invited two more people to audition. They actually wanted Chris, however, to the amount they had in mind. I knew Chris, I remember calling him and jokingly saying, “I’m going to work for a quarter of what that guy is asking!” I wanted the job, got on the plane and auditioned for Joel, but they had always had Chris in mind.

Matt Damon then, just when in 1997 Batman & Robin became the triumph of trash, he arrived in the room with Will Hunting – Rebel genius, the film of his consecration, Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Statuette for Best Original Screenplay, shared with Ben Affleck. There is nothing more to add: in hindsight, a dodged bullet.

Matt Damon almost Harvey Dent aka Two-Face in the Dark Knight

Years later, however, Matt Damon found himself missing another role in a film dedicated to Batman, this time a long way from Joel Schumacher’s lysergic exploits: he was in fact offered to take on the role of Harvey Dent / Two faces In the Dark Knight (2008) of Christopher Nolan, acclaimed film and starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger as the Joker. As we know then the part went to Aaron Eckhart, but precisely because Damon passed.

In the Dark Knight they offered me a small role, not Heath or Christian. Harvey Dent. At that moment there was another big movie, a big part that I was doing and I said to myself: I can’t do Harvey Dent, it’s a relatively small part, instead I am the protagonist of this other project [Damon si riferisce di sicuro alla saga di Bourne, ndr]. You tell yourself: in the end everything will go well. […]

Later, however, I had a small part in one of Christopher Nolan’s films, in Interstellar. I wanted to join that crew, he always works with the same actors, but I wanted to be there.