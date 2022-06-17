Batman: Matt Reeves Director of “The Batman” reveals why he rejected Ben Affleck’s script | Robert Pattinson | DC | Films

With many expectations ahead and a bit of skepticism, “TheBatman” It hit theaters and was quickly one of the most watched and anticipated films by superhero lovers, and since the middle of last April it can be seen through the HBO Max platform. Matt Reevesdirector of this film, caused a stir by announcing why he rejected the script for Ben Affleck.

The popular American actor was the main face of the DC Extended Universe. Also, after embodying the Bat Man in three tapes, he was going to write, direct and star in the new installment of Batman, but was finally rejected and is now no longer part of the famous franchise.

Matt Reeves replaced Ben Affleck as director of ‘The Batman’ and did another screenplay for the film. Photo: AFP

Jennifer Lopez’s partner had already written the script for “TheBatman” and was helped by Geoff Johns, but he had personal problems away from the world of the seventh art and refused to make the feature film . The DC authorities delivered the letter to Matt Reevesdirector of “Planet of the Apes: Confrontation”.

Reeves spoke earlier this month with The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast and revealed that after reading what was done by Ben Affleck he decided to reject the project and asked to write his own. So he made a new script with his own vision of ‘The Dark Knight’.

Ben Affleck played Batman in three films in the DC Extended Universe. Photo: AFP

“The film was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, and the script they sent me had been written by Ben, but rewritten by another very talented writer, and when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ It was an independent movie Batman focused on Ben’s version of the character, but it was more action-oriented than I felt I could do,” he said.

Robert Pattinson played the ‘Dark Knight’ in ‘The Batman’ instead of Ben Affleck. Photo: AFP