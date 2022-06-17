Entertainment

Batman: Matt Reeves Director of “The Batman” reveals why he rejected Ben Affleck’s script | Robert Pattinson | DC | Films

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

With many expectations ahead and a bit of skepticism, “TheBatman” It hit theaters and was quickly one of the most watched and anticipated films by superhero lovers, and since the middle of last April it can be seen through the HBO Max platform. Matt Reevesdirector of this film, caused a stir by announcing why he rejected the script for Ben Affleck.

Source link

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The proof that Ben Affleck cut the wings of Ana de Armas

7 mins ago

Chris Evans admitted he misses his role at Marvel Studios

8 mins ago

Penelope Cruz, Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner… The top 5 looks of the week

9 mins ago

The House of Famous 2: Nominees – June 16

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button