Batman, Michael Keaton: “I was scared of acting with Jack Nicholson”

Michael Keaton admitted he had fear of Jack Nicholson on the set of Batman during the filming of the 1989 film. The actor was a guest on the talk show hosted by Seth Meyers and had the opportunity to recall his experience on the set of one of Tim Burton’s most beloved projects.

Loading... Advertisements

Bruce Wayne’s star in the cult film recalled: “The only thing that happened when I shot the first Batman is that I was really nervous and uncomfortable about acting with Jack Nicholson because he’s so strong in the movies, and it just went great. We became friends“.

Seth Meyers then asked if the star, who had the iconic role of the Joker, was aware of having that effect on people and Michael Keaton admitted: “I never thought about it. This is a great question. I would say yes, he was probably quite aware of its power. He had so much power on the screen, he has. It was just great. He made sure everyone was on set really, really relaxed. One day, in private, I’ll tell you how the crew used to greet the crew in the morning, but I certainly can’t do that on national TV.“.

The actor, in another interview, did not want to confirm that he will appear in the film The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, although he admits that he has talked about the project and jokingly claiming that all “127 Batman” will be present.