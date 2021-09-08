Batman, Michael Keaton’s Batwing has been restored: details in a video

A huge model of the Batwing, the custom bat plane of Michael Keaton in the movie Batman by Tim Burton, has been restored and a video shows the extreme attention to detail of the prop. Recall that the actor will return to play the DC character in the movie The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti.

Mythbusters host Adam Savage paid a visit to the Prop Store to get an up-close view of the 1/4 scale reproduction of Michael Keaton’s Batwing in 1989’s Batman. The video shows Savage’s visit, dating back to August when the warehouse was doing a charity auction with several props, marking the first time the general public could own a piece of the historic series. The model features the “clippers” that extended from the “head” of the bat, so that Batman could take out the gas-filled balloons of the Joker played by Jack Nicholson. “The models are interesting, because they are a bit like cars“Prop Store’s Brandon Alinger says in the video, adding:”Time tends to weigh on them and they can be rebuilt, reworked and restored like cars“.

According to the official description, in the video, “Adam Savage visits the Props Shop to check out some of the thousands of original movie props and costumes passing through their archives, including this amazing 1/4 scale miniature from the 1989 Batman movie! This is the iconic Batwing model, restored to its original condition to showcase the handy motorized and light effects that were actually used in the film. It’s one of the coolest pieces in prop history we’ve seen“.

Alinger stepped in below the video in the comments to answer some common fan questions that seemed to emerge. “A lot of comments are about the scale“Alinger said, explaining:”The original production drawings showed the Batwing vehicle to be approximately 8 meters wide. This model is about 2 meters wide, so it should be 1/4 scale. If you look at the sequence in the movie when you see the 2-foot-wide model (wider shots, shots where the Batwing moves a lot), the Batman figure is noticeably larger inside the cockpit, probably closer to the expected proportions. from construction drawings. As for the mechanisms, nothing has been removed. The original pneumatic cylinders are still present“.