Batman, Michael Keaton’s original Batwing has been completely restored

The host of the very famous program The Mythbusters, Adam Savage, recently visited The Prop Store to immortalize a gigantic and extraordinary original model of the Batwing driven by Michael Keaton in the first and historic Tim Burton’s Batman completely restored.

With a width of about 2 meters, the vehicle is a fantastic 1/4 scale model. In the video you find above, you can perfectly understand the measurements of the model. Savage visited the Prop Store last August while the warehouse was holding a great auction entirely dedicated to props and linked to a charity work in turn directly related to Mythbusters.

The model of the Batwing obviously features the iconic “clippers” that extended along the bat-shaped “head” of the bodywork of Batman’s personal jet, those with which the same superhero was able to steal the balloons full of laughing gas released for Gotham by the Joker played by Jack Nicholson. There is also a figure of Keaton’s own Batman inside the model, and the character’s head rotates.

We remind you that Michael Keaton’s Batman will return next year in The Flash, the new cinecomic by Warner Bros. and directed by Andy Muschietti that will open the doors of the DC Multiverse.

For more information, we refer you to the review of Tim Burton’s Batman.