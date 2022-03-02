Batman movies: how many are there and how to watch them in order

Along with Superman Batman is part of the legendary superheroes from DC. His first appearance dates from the year 1939since then he has starred comics, movies, video games and series; It has become an action figure and all kinds of items. The enduring popularity of Bat Man is proof of your influence on pop culture and its attractiveness multigenerationalwithout forgetting its overwhelming presence in the seventh art.

Throughout his 83 years of life, billionaire, philanthropist and playboy BruceWayne has been more than one version on the big screen. The evolution of its history, as well as the corruption itself or darkness of the character they have been captured in a dozen films; some disappointing, some Oscar-worthy, do you remember all of them?

How many Batman movies are there?

The masked superhero is the protagonist of a total of 11 films, including the new film that presents Robert Pattinson like batman already Zoe Kravitz in Catwoman’s skin.

Here is the full list of movies live action from Batman and the order in which you should see them. It is worth mentioning that If we count the animated productions and all those in which he has had an outstanding appearance, the number rises to 66 films according to the IMDb site.

How to watch all the ‘Batman’ movies in order?

Batman (1966)

Although Columbia Pictures had already released Batman (1943) and Batman and Robin (1949), these films had a serial format, which is why the film directed by Leslie H. Martinson is considered the first appearance of the superhero on the big screen.

Actor Adam West was in charge of embodying the Bat Man and Burt Ward to Robin, while Cesar Romero brought the Joker to life.

Batman (1989)

the tape of Tim Burton featured Michael Keaton under the mask of Batman and Kim Basinger in the role of the reporter Vicki Okay, but it was the intinterpretation of Jack Nicholson As the joker the one that took the recognition of the critics and the fans.

The plot addresses the origin of the villain and his rivalry with the protector of Gotham City, who is also narrated –in retrospect- the beginning. Won an Oscar for Best Art Direction.

Batman Returns (1992)

Michael Keaton reprises his role in the Tim Burton-directed sequel, which introduces two new villains: The Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (michelle pfeiffer). Christopher Walken also participated in the role of Max Shrek, a villain created by the filmmaker.

Batman Forever (1995)

The project came to the hands of director Joel Schumacher, who focused on exploring the psyche of Batman and showing a more colorful version than Burton’s. Val Kilmer took the place of Michael Keaton, who turned down the role despite being offered a millionaire sum.

The villains were in charge of the actors Jim Carrey (The Riddler) and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). They joined the cast Nicole Kidman, Michael Gough, Drew Barrymore and Chris O’Donnell as Robin.

​‘Batman and Robin’ (1997)

This is where the story begins to paint strange with a disappointing movie. The irreconcilable differences between Val Kilmer and Joel Schumacher culminated in the departure of the actor and the signing of George Clooney to wear the Batman suit.

Chris O’Donnell resumed his role arnold schwarzenegger played the villain Mr. Freeze, while Uma Thurmansand became Poison Ivy.

Christopher Nolan Trilogy

‘Batman Begins’ (2005)

After the disaster of batman and robinthe filmmaker – who had just directed memento and Insomnia- took the baton of one of the most acclaimed sagas of the DCEU. In addition to the story that takes up the origin of the hero, there is no doubt that Christian balewhom we would see in the next two installments, perfectly represents the duality of BruceWayne.

It features performances by Cillian Murphy (The Scarecrow), Liam Neeson (Ra’s al Ghul) Katie Holmes (Rachel Dawes), Gary Oldman (James Gordon), Michael Cain (Alfred Pennyworth) and Morgan Freeman (Lucius Fox).

‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Considered the best Batman movie, the film revives the Joker under the performance of Heath Ledger, which by the way earned him the posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In addition to Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aaron Eckhart joined the cast as Harvey Dent (Two faces).

‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)

The Farewell Ribbon Nolan picks up the story with an exiled Batman and a Gotham City teetering between darkness and light. After two decades disappeared, Catwoman returns to the ring thanks to the actress Anne Hathaway. And let’s not forget Tom Hardy like Bane and Marion Cotillard in the role of Talia al Ghul.

‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Expectations were high for Zack Snyder after Nolan’s work; However, the story, the treatment of the characters and even the performance of Ben Affleck did not convince anyone despite the fact that the film brought together Batman and Superman (Henry Cavill) for the first time on the big screen.

‘The Justice League’ (2017)

Production began with the direction of Zack Snyder, but due to a family tragedy Joss Whedon finished the film, which explains the lack of cohesion. Affleck and Cavill resume their roles, join them Gal Gadot (Wonderwoman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

The Batman (2022)

After the departure of Ben Affleck, the production chose Robert Pattinson to give life to the masked man from Gotham City; while Zöe Kravitz plays Catwoman. The villains of this new installment are Riddler (Paul Dano) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell).

amt