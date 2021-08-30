Batman movies on Amazon Prime Video

Watch streaming on Prime Video films dedicated to Batman, the superhero born in the pages of DC comics: Batman, Batman – The Return, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, The dark Knight And The dark Knight: The return will be available on Prime Video from 1 September 2021.

Great news for fans of Batman: on Prime Video they will be available well seven movies dedicated to the bat man. The release of the films on the platform, which Amazon Prime Video he dubbed “Bat-Mania“, Takes place in the month of Batman Day (expected this year for September 18th), the annual event aimed at celebrating one of the public’s most loved superheroes.

Batman movies on Prime Video

Batman, Batman – The Return, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, The dark Knight And The Dark Knight: The Return will be available in streaming on Prime Video from Wednesday 1 September 2021.

Batman

Released in 1989 and directed by Tim Burton, Batman sees Michael Keaton as the protagonist. The cast also features Jack Nicholson in the role of Joker.

Batman – The Return

Released in 1992, Batman – The Return is the sequel to the 1989 film, Batman. Directed by Tim Burton, the film once again sees Michael Keaton as the protagonist.

The cast also includes Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Batman Forever

Released in 1995, Batman Forever is the sequel to Batman And Batman – The Return. Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film stars Val Kilmer as the superhero. In the cast also Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, Drew Berrymore and Nicole Kidman.

Batman & Robin

Released in 1997, Batman & Robin is the sequel to the 1995 film Batman Forever. Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film stars George Clooney as Batman. The cast also includes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.

Batman Begins

Released in 2005, Batman Begins is the first chapter of the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, reboot of the series of films dedicated to the superhero. In the role of Batman we find Christian Bale and, alongside him in the cast, Morgan Freeman, Katie Holmes, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson and Gary Oldman.

The dark Knight

Released in 2018, The dark Knight is the second film in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, sequel to Batman Begins. In the role of Batman we find Christian Bale once again. Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman also star.

The Dark Knight: The Return

Released in 2012, The Dark Knight: The Return is the latest film in the Christopher Nolan trilogy, a sequel to Batman Begins And The dark Knight. Once again in the role of the protagonist we find Christian Bale.

In the cast, among others, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Tom Hardy.

On Prime Video you will also find “LEGO DC Superheroes: Tormented Batman“.