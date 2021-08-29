News

Batman, new photo of Zack Snyder for the wishes to Ben Affleck: fans ask for Batfleck

Ben Affleck turned 49 and there was no shortage of celebrations among the ranks of his fans: at the forefront of the director Zack Snyder, who unveiled a new unpublished photo of his on social media Batman.

The image, which you can admire at the bottom of the article, shows Ben Affleck in the role of Batman and second when written by Snyder on the social network Vero it would even date back to 23 October 2013, presumably taken for one of the first costume rehearsals for Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. The shooting of the film had started a few days ago, on 19 October.

Meantime, fans also celebrated ‘Batfleck’ on social networks, trending the MakeTheBatfleckMovie hashtag, in reference to the infamous stand-alone Batman film that Ben Affleck was supposed to produce, write, star and direct with Snyder in co-production. The movement is resurrected with the release of Justice League’s Snyder Cut, which ends right on the setup of Ben Affleck’s film when the killer Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) discovers Batman’s secret identity via Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and offers to destroy Gotham’s superhero. Manganiello described Affleck’s version as “really cool, really dark and really hard“telling Yahoo last year that the Batman movie was not made”it was a really dark story where Deathstroke was like a shark or the villain of a horror movie whose goal was to dismantle Bruce’s life from the inside, piece by piece from inside. He would kill everyone close to Bruce to destroy his life and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him.“.

The Batman passed to director Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson, and currently has a release date set for March 4, 2022. Ben Affleck will return as Batman in The Flash, scheduled for November 2022.

