Batman Oddities: On-Set Fights, Adam West’s Orgies, and Val Kilmer’s Suit Curse

One of the most important comic book characters in the big screen universe is Batman. With a premature arrival at the cinema, the story of the overcast Gotham City has many ups and downs, with Unforgettable successes and resounding failures. The arrival of a new film from the hand of Robert Pattinson they brought it back to the fore.

Within the shooting stories there are many curiosities: the BruceWayne flashy of Adam West and the sexual parties that the actor had in the ’60s without leaving his character; the fierce fights between Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones on the set of batman forever And till the curse” behind the suit he wore Val Kilmer.

How was the success of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan’s Batman

One of the actors who embodied Bruce Wayne who generates more sympathy among fans is Michael Keaton. So much so that this year his figure will wear the cape again in the film Flash. Anyone who follows the stories of Gotham City agrees to highlight the two films of Tim Burton as the great origins of the character in modern cinema.

Warner Bros. acquired the rights for the big screen of any character of DC Comics in 1976. He first tried with Superman and the saga that starred Christopher Reeve. From 1989 he did the same with Batman.

Michael Keaton was Tim Burton’s Batman in two films (Photo: Warner Press / DC Comics).

Tim Burton was the director chosen to make sense of the new films. With Batmanfrom 1989, and batman returnsfrom 1992, raised nearly $500 milliona very high number for any time.

The construction of the two films was stellar: the cast included artists of the caliber of Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, michelle pfeiffer, Danny DeVito and Christopher Walken, among others. A dark, calculating, thoughtful and more violent Batman emerged in the imperturbable figure of Michael Keton.

After the departure of the Burton-Keaton duo came the fiasco of the two he did Joel Schumacher. Everything seemed to be heading to the end of the overcast in the cinema. Until in 2005, Christopher Nolan revived the franchise.

With the trilogy that Christian Bale embodied in Batman startsfrom 2005, Batman: The Dark Knightfrom 2008, and Batman: The Dark Knight Rises2012, the figure of the hero it was much more linked to the adult than as a child or adolescent.

Once again, the choice of actors was at the height of any drama: in addition to Bale, Morgan Freeman, Michael Cain, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Liam Neeson, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heather Ledger.

NIGHT KNIGHT. Christian Bale stood out in three films.

In addition to the three films sweeping the box office, more than 2.5 billion in total, the joker of Ledger is the most remembered. The actor died before the release of the film in which he worked, a role that gave him a posthumous Oscar for supporting work.

These were the great failures of Batman

Among the biggest flops in Batman history are the two films Joel Schumacher made. While the first, Batman Forever, was a relative box office hit, the second, batman and robinof 1997, it was a real nonsense among superhero films.

Starring George Clooney, arnold schwarzenegger, umma thurmanthe director once again tried to give a pop halo, as the ’60s series had, to a film that did not work at all: the humor was not funny, the protagonists had no chemistry and everything was predictable.

George Clooney replaced Kilmer in the 1997 film.

“I did Batman and he wasn’t good at it. It wasn’t a good movie either, but I learned from the mistake and I rethought all my work from then onClooney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Far from the success of the predecessor films, and with a higher budget, its collection was very low: something more than 200 million dollars.

Although it was not a failure like Clooney’s, the participation of his friend, Ben Affleck, like Bruce Wayne wasn’t all that good either. The actor personified the superhero in what became known as the snyderversewhich are the films conceived by Zack Snyder and where several DC characters lived together.

Ben Affleck as Batman.

The debut was in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which had a mediocre run at the box office, but did not receive much critical acclaim. The closure was in League of Justicewith infinite production problems due to Snyder’s departure over his daughter’s suicide.

When Affleck had everything lined up to be the writer, director and star of batman, “hung up” the cape. Immersed in a personal crisis, the actor abandoned his role and made way for another colleague. Matt Reeves took the story and Robert Pattinson put on the mask.

Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones were fighting on the set of “Batman Forever”

The two films he directed Joel Schumacher were chaotic, both for what the production meant, and for the level of stars it summoned. But batman forever He left a pair of pearls of which little is said. In principle, it did not do so badly at the box office, although it was expected to raise more: got 336 million dollars Worldwide.

The great drama was the discomfort that occurred behind the scenes. The filmmaker, who died in 2020, told in a 1996 interview with ew who hated so much Val Kilmerwho embodied Batman, like Tommy Lee Joneswho played Harvey “Two-Face” Dent.

“I was told that Val was difficult and that he wasn’t right for me. With some people, what you see is what you get. Jim Carrey was always a gentleman and Tommy Lee threatened him. I’m tired of defending overpaid and privileged actors. I pray I never work with them again“, He launched.

Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey in “Batman Forever.” (Photo: Warner)

Later, in a report with vultureYears later, the filmmaker left more details about what happened on the set between the two figures. The discussions occurred only for a matter of ego. Shumacher tried to “scene stealer” to Jones, which sought to have much more participation in the closing of the film. Carrey, who was on the rise, was the big star of the villains and his partner did not tolerate it.

“He wasn’t nice to Jim. She didn’t act with Jim the way the Oscar winner with a star on Hollywood Boulevard should have, being the oldest member of the cast and having such a distinguished and praised career. But what happens on set stays on set,” he commented.

Carrey, in 2017, revealed more information about the confrontation in The Hollywood Reporter. He said that the climax of the fights occurred when he entered a restaurant at the same moment that Jones was.

“The waiter said he was there and I went over. I greeted him and he went pale. Then he got up shaking, he must have had a fantasy of killing me or something. She went to hug me and she told me, ‘I hate you and I really don’t like you.’ ‘What’s the problem?’ I asked him,” she commented. “I cannot consent to your antics.”Jones yelled at him.

What happened to the “curse” of the suit that Val Kilmer wore

But it wasn’t the only drama on the set of that film. Val Kilmer was unbearable for the director. “He was psychotic,” said Schumacher, who hated every moment he had to interact with the film’s protagonist.

Beyond Kilmer’s delusions of grandeur, which by the way are exposed in the foreground in the documentary Val, the personification of Bruce Wayne it was not easy to do with the suit that I had

Val Kilmer played Batman in 1995

“When I was inside, i could barely move and people had to help me get up and sit down”, he commented, in a report with the site Comic Book.

Kilmer said he couldn’t hear anything in those clothes and that after a while, he felt isolated. “It was a struggle for me to get a performance beyond the costume, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the movie It was just to show up and stand where I was told to do it,” he remarked. This was the end of Kilmer in the saga.

Adam West was at sex parties as Bruce Wayne

In the 1960s, the series Batman (1966-1968) marked the pop style, colorful and full of twist music on television. The enormous success it had led to most of the cast being in the first movie of the caped man in the cinema.

Batman: The Moviefrom 1966, brought together all the villains of Gotham City who fight against Bruce Wayne/Batman and Dick Grayson/Robin, or for the Argentine public Bruno Díaz and Ricardo Tapia, names popularized through the translations of the time.

Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward), in a scene from the series (Photo: Capture Batman -ABC).

Adam West was the big star of that time. Along with several of the cast members, they went to as many parties as they could. In various reports, the actor revealed details of the eccentricities they experienced in that decade.

In a talk that compiled the podcast Gilbert Gottfried’s Colossal Podcastit was mentioned about an event that occurred at a sex party where both West and his partner were Frank Gorshin, who embodied The Riddler. “They were kicked out of an orgy”, he recalled.

West, in an interview with the site blastr, gave more details. “I immediately got into the character of Batman, and Frank got into the character of The Riddler because we were laughing so much. It was so much fun for us, but they kicked us out. We got kicked out of the orgy”, he commented.

All the actors who played Batman in the movies. (Photo: development TN.com.ar)

The remembered West died in 2017. Far from forgetting his role, like other actors later, he always remembered it with longing and affection.

never regretted and that is why he left a question at the conclusion of the performance that marked him forever: “The only feeling I have almost every day is that I am the luckiest actor in the world. How many of us have the opportunity to become an icon and do something that have life, longevity and make people happy?