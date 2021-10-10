News

Batman: On set Michael Keaton was impressed by Jack Nicholson’s obsession with sports

On the occasion of Jack Nicholson’s 83rd birthday, a clip re-emerges where Michael Keaton recalls the times of Batman and a peculiar obsession.

Jack Nicholson has turned 83 and for the occasion THR has reissued a clip with Michael Keaton who fondly remembers the times of Batman and the note obsession with sport colleague. Back in 1989, when the two actors were busy on the set of Tim Burton’s film, games and tournaments were a constant thought, as revealed by Keaton at Jimmy Kimmel Live! of 2014.

Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson remained on excellent terms even after the film that saw them play the roles of Batman and Joker respectively. At the time of Birdman, Keaton also organized a special screening of the film to get his colleague’s opinion, so there is no doubt a particular understanding between the two. Going back to 1989, the anecdotes about Nicholson and his immoderate passion for sports are wasted.

Jack Nicholson is the iniquitous Joker

Jack Nicholson is the iniquitous Joker

Filming for Batman took place in London, so the legendary actor who constantly sits in the front row at every Los Angeles Lakers game was forced to miss several games of his favorite basketball team. Since there was no streaming, the matches were recorded and then sent directly to Nicholson who on the set demanded absolute silence on the scores until the moment he was able to recover, often during the shootings, as Keaton recalls: “I found myself standing there wearing a rubber suit watching the Lakers in his dressing room. ”

The Shining: Jim Carrey instead of Jack Nicholson, the Deepfake video is scary!

In the absence of basketball, Jack Nicholson certainly did not give up his obsession with sports. Also thanks to the anecdotes told by Michael Keaton, we know that the face of the Joker was content to zap the BBC in search of any type of sporting activity. On one particular occasion, Nicholson came to the set for the make-up session saying, “Great darts tournament last night!“.


