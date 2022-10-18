Batman: Paul Dano Discusses the Extreme Method DC Films Used to Avoid Film Leaks

batman- 85%, directed by Matt Reeves, hit theaters on March 4 of this year and landed on HBO Max on April 18. In this film, we saw Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine – 91%, 12 Years a Slave – 96%, Mystery – 81%), famous American actor, screenwriter and director, playing the iconic DC comics spin-off villain, the Riddler. In addition to having Damage as the Machiavellian antagonist, this latest adaptation of the Dark Knight story stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, John Turturro and Colin Farrell.

Like any big budget project in the film industry, it is normal for the studios in charge to feel the need to protect the material from possible leaks until the moment of release. Batman was no exception, as DC Films made sure that nothing left the walls of the sets until the film finally hit theaters.

Work in Batman brought new experiences to paul danoaccording to a recent interview with GQ (via dead line). This was not only the biggest budget movie he had ever worked on, or the longest production of his life, but the first that shows how important it is for the studio to keep the secrecy of the delivery and prevent leaks.

As revealed Damage a GQin Batman, the studio gave him hard copies of all the material and also gave him a “special folder” to keep everything. “Don’t lose this, put it in your ‘special folder,'” was what they told the actor upon receiving the material. According to the media, Damage I had already seen other ways to keep secret materials safe “but this was the first time I had a folder with a lock code. Then they added a tracking device,” said the actor.

Perhaps a binder with a built-in code lock and tracking device sounds like taking things too far. However, we must remember that this is a million-dollar production, so a simple leak could bring quite problematic consequences to the production. In any case, it seems that this extreme method paid off in the end, as the film made it to the big screen intact.

Batman of Reeves It is already without a doubt one of the most acclaimed films of the character that exists, in addition to the legendary trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale. With extremely positive reviews from the moment of its release and formidable box office earnings, Batman He made his way among those who doubted his potential and managed to become one of the best superhero installments in history. Previously, Variety defended Batman as the best of the year with the following words written by peter debruge Y Owen Gleibermann:

It may be the best comic book movie ever made. His competition for that honor, “The Dark Knight,” was justifiably compared to a Michael Mann noir thriller. But Batman is a drama I wouldn’t hesitate to compare to Chinatown: it’s so intoxicating and absorbing in that intricate labyrinth, achieved in its mood of seething dark-as-midnight existential unease. Robert Pattinson plays the title character as a man so convincingly haunted by the ghosts of his past that he doesn’t even want to be Bruce Wayne anymore.

