Batman, released the new trailer. Here is the Batmobile in action

The DC FanDome 2021, during which the upcoming news for all DC Comics fans were presented, from Black Adam’s very first first look with The Rock to the new, anticipated trailer for The Batman, signed by Matt Reeves and played by Robert Pattinson. Here it is, in Italian:

I AM VENGEANCE The trailer shows one of the darkest and most violent Batman ever: a Dark Knight early in his career, rather inclined to use force, muscular and aggressive, forced to contend with the Riddler (played by Paul Dano) e the Penguin (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell). To give him a hand, as always, the faithful Alfred (Andy Serkis), Commissioner Gordon (Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).



SEE ALSO







The Batman, with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Loading... Advertisements

BATMOBILE In the trailer, needless to say, we can too see the new batmobile in action, already appeared in the previous trailer and in a series of images taken on the set some time ago. Gone are the days of Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s unforgettable Tumbler (or any other batmobile): the new batman machine is crude, inconspicuous, powerful and effective, like whoever drives it. The style is reminiscent of a muscle car, with elements that seem taken from a Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger, reinforcements and protections everywhere, like in a Mad Max movie. The perforated metal pedals are sporty which is seen for a very few moments, while the propulsion system with the blue flames coming out of the tail of the car are a nod to Tim Burton’s Batmobile driven by Michael Keaton in the 1989 film.





The Batman, the new Batmobile in action

FIREPROOF In the final sequence of the trailer Batman (who will also drive a motorcycle in the film) is chasing the Penguin in a heart-pounding chase, which ends with the Batmobile returning to the scene in a flurry of explosions: the car of the Penguin ends upside down, and from that uncomfortable point of view we observe, from the eyes of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, the silhouette of Batman and his Batmobile.





The Batman, the engines of the new Batmobile

WHEN IT ARRIVES The film was originally scheduled for last June, but the pandemic has forced a series of postponements (like many other films, see Fast & Furious 9 and 007 No Time to Die): unless more twists and turns, The Batman will arrive in US theaters on March 4, 2022 (with us, the trailer closes with a more generic “March 2022”). If you can’t wait, though, you can always build your new Batmobile with LEGO!